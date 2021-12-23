The Indian River girls basketball team dropped a 59-35 verdict to visiting Woodbridge on Friday, Dec. 17. IR led early but a flurry of scoring by the talented Blue Raiders gave them the lead, 11-9 after the opening eight minutes.
The Raiders used a variety of defensive pressure tactics that forced turnovers. The combination of numerous outside shots and an effective low post game enabled Woodbridge to outscore the Indians 18-5 and 16-10 in the second and third stanzas, respectfully.
Freshman Mya Whittington and senior Le’Anya Garrison each scored 12 points for the Indians.
Despite the setback, girls basketball head coach Roger Clay remains as upbeat and enthusiastic as a youngster opening their presents on Christmas morning. ”The girls continue to show promise,” he said. “We have a few key things in our game that we have to improve on. Once we get a better understanding of how to control our pace, we will be at a level in which we can effectively compete against stronger, more experienced teams.”
Coach Clay added that he is extremely proud of the young ladies on his squad. “I’m appreciative of their willingness to come out and give their best every night,” he noted. “It’s their commitment to improving that really motivates me to continue being the best coach that I can be. They also arrive with the understanding that we have to keep improving, which makes this teaching process much more effective. Great things are in store for this program.”
Indian River will resume its season after the Christmas break by visiting the Blue Knights on Tuesday, January 4 beginning at 6 p.m.