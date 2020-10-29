It was a long-awaited date — though an uncertain one, with all of the back-and-forth due to COVID-19 — on the calendar for the Indian River High School football team. However, Friday, Oct. 23, came for the Indians, and they made the most of their first opportunity to finally play football, taking down Seaford, 22-12, to open the season with a win.
And the win certainly felt good for coach Phillip Townsend and the rest of the Indians — especially in light of so many new faces and the new leadership from the upperclassmen.
“That’s the big thing about this team, it’s a different group of kids,” Townsend said after the game. “We got guys that are willing to come off the bench. They may not start, but they are playing just as hard as the guy in front of them. We’ve been repping guys up with two guys at a position, and [last Friday] we had guys all over the field that were touching the ball. We had some guys cramping up, and we were able to have the guy that came in ready to go.
“That’s one of the things that we did this year is to make sure the next guy knew what he was doing and rotating guys. We got a lot of young guys, and we want to keep them fresh. You know, we’ve been battling injuries for the last couple years, and one of the things in the offseason that we talked about was, ‘Let’s rotate more guys.’ You always want your best 11 on the field, but at the same time you gotta take care of your best 11 as well.”
Neither the Indians nor the Blue Jays could get on the board in the first quarter of play, as each team was trying to see what the other was doing.
The Indians broke the scoreless tie thanks to a heads-up play from sophomore Hayden Hall when he stripped Seaford’s sophomore quarterback, Malik Smith, who was fighting for extra yards deep in IR territory. Hall then outran everyone, 95 yards for a touchdown. Senior quarterback Tyler Bowen made the 2-point conversion for IR, to make it 8-0.
Seaford answered back though when Booker DeShields bulldozed his way into the end zone from 9 yards out for a touchdown of his own, but the Blue Jays’ run attempt to tie the score failed.
The Blue Jays came out after the halftime break to take their only lead of the game when Smith hooked up with freshman Aviyan Mathews for an 11-yard touchdown toss. Again, Seaford tried for the two-point conversion, and the run once again came up short.
At that point, they had held a 12-8 lead on IR.
The Indians turned things around from there, as junior Dalton Hall gave IR the lead back with his 1-yard plunge for paydirt, and sophomore Max Curcio converted the extra-point kick for a 15-12 advantage.
Curcio then put the game away for the Indians in the fourth quarter, when he went across the goal line from 5 yards out, and then converted his second PAT for the final margin of victory at 22-12.
For the game, IR ran 41 plays, which led to 222 yards of total offense. Bowen converted 4 of 8 pass attempts, for 126 yards. Two of his passes went to senior Lucas Weber, for 66 yards, with Ben Cordrey and Ryan Sheerer each hauling in one a piece, for 38 and 22 yards, respectively.
On the ground, Dalton Hall led the Indians with 68 yards on 14 carries, including the touchdown, but was plagued by a pair of fumbles. Curcio finished with 34 yards on just six totes in the contest, with a touchdown as well.
Defensively, the Indians were led by junior T.J. Burke and senior Reagan Dunn, who each had nine tackles. Hayden Hall added eight tackles and two fumble recoveries to the cause, and Curcio chipped in with seven tackles of his own. Dalton Hall had five tackles, while Cordrey recorded a fumble recovery as well.
The celebration after the game really made it seem like this team has gelled over the early parts of the season through practice. Players were high-fiving each other, laughing and taking pictures with big smiles on their faces.
Could it be a new attitude and direction for the program that has struggled to find success over the past couple of years?
“They are buying in,” Townsend admitted. “This group of kids is buying in, and they have since Day 1. We haven’t had a lot of issues internally. It really showed tonight when we got down. We didn’t put our heads down. We fought, we came back, and we blanked them out. They didn’t score after we came back. It was 14-12, and we shut them out after that. It’s really the mindset of these kids. We gotta stay strong, and stay healthy.”
The Indians will look to build off their successes from Week 1 when they host Laurel on Friday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. As of the Coastal Points press deadline, there was concern about the severe amount of rain that was being forecasted for Thursday into Friday, which could force a postponement. Stay connected with the Coastal Point sports Facebook page for updates on this, as well as all other Indian River High School sports news.