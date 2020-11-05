It’s been a very consistent start to the 2020 season for the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team. Four games in, the Indians have four wins, and all four of those wins have come via 2-0 decisions on the pitch, including their most recent, over Caesar Rodney on Monday, Nov. 2.
Willem Lambertson and Erick Aguilera scored first-half goals three minutes apart in the 35th and 38th minutes, respectively, against the Riders.
“We’re feeling pretty good about ourselves, especially after that, as it was probably the biggest game we’ve played yet this season and won,” said Lambertson, a senior co-captain. “We can’t seem to get over the 2-0 hump here. That’s like our limit for goals or something. We’re playing with a lot of confidence, and it shows on the field. Everybody is playing the same, and everybody keeps each other up.”
Neither the Indians nor the Riders could get anything going offensively early, as both teams were trying to not only battle each other, but also the crazy winds and cold weather, with temperatures in the low- to mid-40s.
IR had a couple of opportunities to get on the board in the first quarter, but none of those chances materialized into goals.
Finally, in the 35th minute, sophomore Jordan Illian was able to maneuver around and cross a pass to Lambertson, who was able to drill the ball inside the goal mouth for the first score of the game.
Just three minutes later, a strong rush into the offensive zone by the Indians saw Aguilera drill a shot from about 20 yards that ricocheted off a CR defender and passed the goalie inside the left pipe for the 2-0 advantage.
“Honestly, depending on how long [the season goes on] and they let us keep playing, as long as they let us play, I think we’re going” to the state playoffs, Lambertson added. “I don’t think anything is going to stop us — especially in our division. This is our year — especially with all the seniors we have, and playing together for so long.”
The Indians held a decided advantage in shots in the contest, at 22-12, while the corner kick chances were even between the teams, at 2-2.
IR senior Bastian Perry made six saves, to once again get the clean-sheet victory, while his CR counterpart, Zander Omans, recorded 12 saves in the loss.
“We’ve taken a lot of pride in the fact that we haven’t let up a goal,” said veteran head coach Steve Kilby. “I’m not sure what the 2-0 series is all about. I’d like to maybe get three in a game just to see how that feels. We’ve really done a good job playing as a team, defending as a team, and then controlling the midfield to get forward to create some chances to win some games.
“Jordan gets a lot of attention from opposing teams. He’s got some nice abilities, and he’s a talent, so he does receive a lot of attention, which creates opportunities for other guys. It’s nice then, when other guys get a chance they are able to convert, because we certainly need to score goals. Again, we’d like to score more than two in a game. There’s no rule about scoring more than two.”
With the depth that IR has up and down the lineup, Kilby is hoping that all the rainy, cold weather can start to cooperate so that there can be some consistency to the schedule going forward.
“The weather has been a factor in our schedule and has changed some of our personnel use,” Kilby admitted. “We have lost critical minutes for some of our younger guys, in regards to player development” at the varsity level, he said. “Our depth is good, but we need opportunities to develop our depth with playing time. Our schedule is opening for those opportunities.”
The Indians were set to play at Seaford on Wednesday, Nov. 4, (after Coastal Point press time) before a non-conference clash with Delmarva Christian on Friday, Nov. 6. Full results from the Seaford match can be found on the Coastal Point sports Facebook page.