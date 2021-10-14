Forget all the talk about a moral victory.
This was a winnable game.
Despite coming close before dropping a 14-7 verdict last Thursday night to an undefeated St. Elizabeth team that had outscored its first four opponents by an aggregate 181-18, this one will leave a bad taste in everyone’s mouth throughout this week’s practices and film sessions leading into Friday night’s crucial, must-win game at Division 1A, District 2 rival Polytech.
The Indians (2-2-0 overall, 2-0-0 district) were unable to jump out in front and play while holding a lead. They did stage a furious late rally at Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington, cutting the Vikings’ lead in half when senior running back Dalton Hall sliced into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown run — his third of the season — with 3:09 remaining in the fourth quarter. Their defense proceeded to reclaim the pigskin for one final drive, but the offense that took over at the opponent’s 40-yard line after a short punt was unable to tie the game.
Lack of offensive production
The IR attack unit, coming off a pair of impressive 30-plus point outings in victories over District 2 rivals Odessa and Seaford, was unable to handle a defensive front featuring significant size and speed. They also failed to sustain long drives leading to the end zone, running just 15 plays for 26 yards before halftime.
For the game, the Indians were held to 88 yards rushing and just 38 through the air for 126 yards of total offense, compared to 354 and 310 in total yards versus Odessa and Seaford, respectively.
“Very similar to the defense, the offense didn’t come out in the first half and execute,” said head coach Phil Townsend. “We couldn’t get any rhythm going on offense. But in the second half, guys started to do their jobs and we were able to get rolling.”
Despite their struggles, the Indians still had a chance to add more points and win the game. But they lost two fumbles inside the red zone (the opposing 20-yard line), at the Vikings’ 10-yard line in the second quarter, and early in the fourth period at the opponent’s five.
Senior quarterback Ryan Sheerer completed three of seven passes for 28 yards and was sacked four times. Hall was held to less than 100 yards for the first time in the last three games, finishing with a workmanlike 77 on 15 yards. His younger brother, Hayden Hall, amassed just 22 yards on 10 carries while TJ Burke was held to 10 yards on six carries.
The Indian River defense struggled before intermission, surrendering 195 total yards and both Viking touchdowns. St. Elizabeth (5-0-0 overall, 3-0-0 district) took a 7-0 lead with 7:19 left on running back Quasim Benson’s 17-yard scoring run. They doubled the count at 14-0 when quarterback Brett Smick connected with wide receiver Chris Caracter on a 16-yard TD aerial with 1:53 left until intermission.
A resurgent second half
Things changed in the second half as the IR defense steadfastly kept the green and gold in the game by holding the Vikings to just six yards of total offense in the final 24 minutes.
“We came out (in the second half) and we were physical, we played together, and we executed,” said Townsend. “But in the first half we gave up too much on defense. We had too many missed assignments. The defense had three things to do and that was to be physical, to play together, and to do their jobs. Unfortunately, we accomplished the first two, but guys weren’t doing their jobs and executing, and St. Elizabeth benefited from poor execution.
“Our offense also feeds off the defense, and I believe the defensive play helped the offense get going (in the second half),” Townsend added.
For the game, the Indians forced three turnovers as Hayden Hall returned an interception 46 yards and recovered a fumble, and emerging junior Donovan Roos also had a pick.
The Indians’ defensive unit was led by senior Gavin Danieri’s six tackles. Juniors Ashton Stephens and Chance Hocker each contributed five stops, while Roos and Dalton Hall each added four.
“Dalton is seasoned and can handle four quarters in a tough game,” said Townsend. “He played tough on both sides of the ball. Gavin and Ashton also had good games. In fact, Ashton played mostly defense, which allowed him to stay fresh. He brought energy to the defense, and he made plays when we needed him to.”
District 2 playoff race standings
Fortunately for the Indians, last Thursday’s verdict will not affect their playoff chances, since the teams are situated in different districts within Division 1A of the DIAA standings. The result could affect IR’s seeding if they do qualify for the eight-team Division 1A post-season extravaganza, including the top four from District 1 and 2.
The Indians are tied for first place in their district with Laurel (2-0-0 in district play), while Seaford and Odessa are both 2-1-0 and tied for third place. First State Military Academy (0-2-0), Polytech (1-2-0) and Early College (0-3-0) round out the District 2 standings.
“We (return) to our district play against Polytech this week,” said Townsend. “Hopefully, this is a good week of practice, and we can quickly bounce back from this loss.”
This week’s game
The Indians travel to Polytech for a 7 p.m. kickoff this Friday night. The game is available to NFHS subscribers. Monthly ($10.99) or annual ($69.99) subscriptions may be purchased at www.NFHSnetwork.com.