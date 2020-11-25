It was a ground-and-pound game plan for the Indian River High School football team on Friday, Nov. 20, as six different players scored touchdowns en route to a 43-13 beatdown of First State Military Academy Bulldogs.
Junior Dalton Hall had a game-high 154 yards on 28 carries, with one of the six IR touchdowns. He led the Indians’ offensive attack that racked up 371 yards on the ground of their 385 total yards of offense.
Sophomore Hayden Hall picked up 68 yards on just five carries with a score, while Evan Coy (53), Ashton Stephens (50) and Ja’hmir Brumskin (13) all contributed to the running game’s effort, each also scoring a touchdown.
Senior quarterback Tyler Bowen scored the Indians’ other touchdown, contributing 33 yards on just four carries. Bowen connected on just 1 of 7 passes for 14 yards. The one reception went to Ryan Sheerer.
“We got the offense going,” IR head coach Phillip Townsend said of the Friday-night effort. Coach Dave Grise, he said, “jumped in and called the plays. … One of the things Coach Grise wanted to do was put the game on the backs of the offense. That was the emphasis this week, to really get the offense going. We got the ball to as many as we could to try and stay healthy, because we are really thin in the backfield due to some things.”
The Indians scored first in the first quarter, when Stephens took his carry off the left side from 9 yards out. Hayden Hall converted the 2-point conversion run after First State had jumped offsides during the point-after kick attempt.
The lead didn’t last long, though, as Bulldog quarterback Paul Czachorowski hit fellow senior Terrence Reid for an 80-yard catch-and-run on the first play of the ensuing possession.
“A little disappointed with the defense to start … we gave up that big pass play,” Townsend added. “We’ve got a couple guys out this week, a couple of starters, but that’s no excuse. It’s the idea of next-man-up. We made some adjustments on the fly, and made some more adjustments at the half, and we blanked them out in the second half.”
IR scored first in the second quarter, as Hayden Hall was the man of choice on the offensive drive, capping it off with a tough 18-yard carry into the end zone.
FSMA again answered the IR score, with Czachorowski plunging in from a yard out to make it 15-13.
From that point on, though, it was all Indians all the time, with Dalton Hall bulldozing his way for an 8-yard touchdown run before the half.
Bowen pushed through from a yard out in the third, while Coy ran off the right side for his 5-yard score as well. Brumskin finished off the impressive offensive showing with his bruising run off the left side of the line from 6 yards out, this one coming in the fourth quarter.
Senior River Vickers would convert all five of his point-after kicks on the night.
Defensively, the Indians allowed 187 yards of total offense to the Bulldogs. The bulk of those yards coming on the 80-yard Czachorowski-Reid touchdown strike. Take that play away, and IR permitted just 107 yards on 25 plays.
Czachorowski connected on 5 of 8 pass attempts, for 128 yards and the touchdown. First State turned the ball over three times — all on fumbles — and committed 14 penalties for 138 yards.
The Indians didn’t fare much better with the penalties, getting flagged 12 times for 90 yards, but they did not turn the ball over, which has been an issue this season.
“To be honest with ya, this was one of the things I’d been so proud of our guys about this year to this point,” Townsend said of his team’s penalty discipline. “We knew going into this game that, on paper, we should win this game. We just got a little complacent. They’re kids, they are gonna make mistakes. Those are things we can work on this week to clean up.”
It was a slew of penalties called on the Indians that really helped First State to its second touchdown in the game.
“Once we got [the defense] cleaned up, we got settled in and adjusted,” continued Townsend regarding the penalties that led to the Bulldogs’ second touchdown. “I think one thing about football is that when the offense is playing well, the defense really feeds off that. Normally, our offense is trying to feed off our defense, but [Friday] the defense fed off the offense.”
The Indians’ defense was once again led by junior John Williamson and his five tackles. Lucas Weber (3 tackles), Dylan Everett (1 tackle) and Stephens (2 tackles) each were credited with fumble recoveries. Hayden Hall and T.J. Dunn each had three tackles as well.
Before the game, the IRHS athletic department honored its senior members of the football team, cheerleading squad and marching band. Football seniors included Cristobal Alvarado-Cruz, Reagan Dunn, Weber, Vickers, Bowen and Coy.
IR — now 3-2 on the season — will host Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division rival Delmar on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. It is the season home finale before they wrap up the 2020 campaign at Lake Forest on Friday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m.