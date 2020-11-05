Juniors Emma Ruley and Brynn McCabe, along with sophomore Kinsley Hall, have led the offensive effort so far this season for the Indian River High School field hockey team as starters on the front line.
Their collective efforts in Monday’s Henlopen Athletic Conference divisional crossover game against host Caesar Rodney turned an early 1-0 deficit into an impressive 4-1 rout of the Riders.
“They are just so calm and settled during the game,” IR head coach Jodi Stone said. Ruley and McCabe, she said, “get pushed on like no tomorrow, but they never let it affect them. They are both so calm, cool and collected. They might grunt a little bit, but they just play their game.
“Even Kinsley now, they are like the Three Amigos out there. They are always just in sync together now, and they are really feeding off of each other so well right now. We are really proud of them.”
Ruley erased the Riders’ early lead with the first of her two goals in the game. Her score at the 7:58 mark of the second quarter tied the score at 1-1 as the teams headed into the half. Hall recorded the assist on the goal.
“We had a slow start with the cold and on the road, and a lot of these girls haven’t played a JV game before” this varsity game, noted Stone. “It’s a different mindset,” she noted of the transition to playing second rather than first. “We weren’t playing bad; we just couldn’t seem to get the ball in the cage.
The coaches, Stone said, “gave them some pointers at halftime, and the girls were able to execute them in the second half. They were all in cue with each other in the second half. It was really fun to watch. It’s starting to look like we are starting to pick up where we left off from last year. We tell them all the time that they need to play more confidently, and I think they all started to feel that,” she added of Monday’s matchup. “It was a great win.”
The Indians took their first lead in the game with McCabe’s first goal of the night, at 11:59 in the third quarter. Senior Drew Szlasa was credited with the assist. McCabe added her second of the night in the fourth quarter, with Hall picking up the assist again.
Ruley put the game out of reach with her second of the night, unassisted, with just 5:39 left in the contest.
“During halftime,” Ruley said, assistant coach Molly Chamberlin and Stone “really hyped us up because we knew,” she said, that the Riders “were going to be challenging, but we knew it was a game that we should win against them. We came together as a team. We just connected passes to each other, and that’s how we won.
“We are all taught to not give up after the first goal [allowed], and I think, if anything, we push harder if we get down first. Our defense has just been doing a great job back there, and always does great at getting the ball out of their zone ahead to us.”
The defensive backline is led by Morgan McGee, Savannah O’Shields, Sam Derrickson and Chloe Beam. They form a proverbial brick wall in front of senior goalie Allyson Clark, who needed to make just one save in the win over CR.
IR held an 11-8 advantage in penalty corners, as well as a decided edge in shots in the contest, at 20-12.
Peyton Shields scored the lone goal for the Riders. Chloe Hughes made six saves between the pipes in the CR loss.
The win improved the Indians’ record to 4-1 on the season, while the loss dropped the Riders to 0-4 on the season. IR now turns their sights onto a three-game gauntlet against perennial powerhouses, starting with divisional rival Lake Forest on Friday, Nov. 6. They then go to multi-time defending Division II state champion Delmar on Tuesday, Nov. 10, before hosting another multi-time defending Division I state champion, Cape Henlopen, on Thursday, Nov. 12.
“You just have to chip away at one day, one game at a time,” Stone assessed of the upcoming schedule for her team. “We always regroup after each game we play. They are not back-to-back games, so we will have time to prepare and get ready for each opponent. Our focus right now is on Lake Forest.”