Fresh off their strong showing at the Delmar Invitational the weekend prior, the Indian River High School wrestling team jumped back into their dual meet schedule with a Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division tilt against rival Seaford on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The Indians used four pins and three forfeits to rack up the 42-35 win over the Blue Jays to improve to 2-0 on the dual season.
“It was nice to open up at home with a big divisional win over Seaford,” head coach Jeff Windish said. “Our kids came out and wrestled a very physical style, and were looking to score points early. We really focused on that after the Delmar tournament, and it was clear that they understood what we wanted as a coaching staff.”
Trailing 6-0 after the first match, the Indians rattled off six straight wins from weights 113 to 145 to build an insurmountable lead en route to the win.
Steven Mayfield got the wins rolling with a pin at 113 over Carlos Roman-Munoz. Freshman Jacob McManus picked up a forfeit at 120 to make it 12-6 for the Indians. Freshman Kyree Knight and sophomore James Esque followed with pins at 126 and 132, respectively. The win for Esque came against a very familiar opponent already in the early portion of the season.
“Steven Mayfield got us started with a big second period pin, and Kyree Knight kept it rolling with a pin in just over a minute,” Windish added. “James Esque wrestled Quantez Hanzer for the third time in a six-day window, and recorded his third fall against him.”
Freshman Evan Forjan also picked up a forfeit win at 138 just prior to sophomore Angel Mora-Salas getting the mat slap over Cole Willey at 145. The only other IR win after that sequence came from freshman Clayton Cifuentes Roblero at 195.
The most contested matches of the night came at 170 and 182, respectively, when IR junior Jack Jestice and sophomore Caleb McCabe battled tough, but came up on the short-end of decisions.
“Jack and Caleb showed no quit in their matches,” Windish praised. “Although the score didn’t come out in their favor, they battled to the last whistle, and both had their opponents on their backs when the buzzer ended the third period. These are the types of gutsy performances we want to see.”
The Indians were supposed to wrestle up at Newark Charter on Monday, Dec. 20, but the match was postponed to a later date. They will host A.I. duPont on Wednesday, Dec. 29, in their final dual meet on this side of 2021 before hosting the annual Battle at the Beach single-day individual tournament on Thursday, Dec. 30. Teams participating in that tournament include duPont, Charter School of Wilmington, Delmar, Lake Forest, Middletown, Milford, Wilmington Christian School and the Indians.
The Indians will resume their dual meet part of the season in 2022 on Wednesday, Jan. 5, when they host Woodbridge in a HAC South Division contest.