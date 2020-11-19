Following a tough three-game stretch against three perennially tough opponents — two of which are multi-time state champions — the Indian River High School field hockey team was able to get themselves back in the win column with a 1-0 victory over Laurel on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Junior Emma Ruley would score the game’s lone goal, with an assist from Brynn McCabe. It was Ruley’s fourth goal of the season, to go along with her four assists. She is tied for second on the team in goals, with McCabe. Sophomore Kinsley Hall leads the way with seven.
“A win is always good,” said IR head coach Jodi Stone. “We focused on scoring because, defensively, we broke down last week. We tried to work on different strategies on how to handle certain situations, and try to build their confidence back up to where they could be successful. Each day is a fresh beginning.”
In their game against Cape Henlopen on Thursday, Nov. 12, the Indians found themselves fighting not only a tough Vikings squad but also inclement weather featuring wind and rain throughout.
Cape jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the contest before McCabe was able to get IR on the board. Jess Rybicki assisted on the goal.
The teams went into the half with the Vikings holding the 3-1 lead. However, six second-half goals would be more than enough for Cape to secure the victory.
The Indians (6-4) have just two games remaining, with their final home date on Monday, Nov. 23, against Woodbridge (1-5) at 3 p.m. They will then travel to Sussex Central (3-6) on Tuesday, Nov. 24, for the season finale at 5:15 p.m.
There has been no official word as of press time this week about any postseason state tournament announced by DIAA, but the Indians would be in the mix for a berth, especially if they could win their final two games.
Girls’ volleyball: IR falls to Cape
The Indian River High School girls’ volleyball team dropped a hard-fought 3-2 decision to Cape Henlopen, who are sitting tied atop the Henlopen Athletic Conference North Division standings with Smyrna.
The Vikings won the second and third games of the match by scores of 25-17 and 25-22, respectively, before clinching the match with a 16-14 win in the fifth game.
The Indians took the early 1-0 lead thanks to a 25-18 decision in the first game, then tied the match in the fourth game with a 25-20 win.
Sophomore Camryn Ehlers led the Indians with a team-high 28 assists to go along with 8 digs, 4 kills, 3 blocks and 2 aces. Nicole Woody added 17 digs, while Lia Diakos chipped in with 11 kills, 4 aces, 4 digs, 2 blocks and an assist.
Senior Raychel Ehlers, a Division I Coastal Carolina beach volleyball commit, turned in 20 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces and a block. Scarlett Dunn, Lily Hoban, Skylar Kneller, Nicole Norman and Mya Mumford also played well for the Indians.
IR — now 8-2 on the season — will close out its season with their final home game on Monday, Nov. 23, against Woodbridge (0-5), before traveling to Dover to take on the Senators (6-2) on Wednesday, Nov. 25.