Lots of offensive firepower has been on display for the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team over the past four games, especially in their most recent two games, where they’ve been able to put up 15 goals in a pair of wins over Delmar and Woodbridge.
On Monday, Nov. 23, the Indians scored early and often, cruising to a 7-1 win over host Woodbridge. Five different Indians scored in the game, including two each from sophomores Jordan Illian and Sergio Rivera-Mercado. Illian also had four assists on the night.
Senior Omar Baker would strike first for IR, finding the back of the net in the 12th minute. Classmate Willem Lambertson — a co-captain on the team this year — made it 2-0 just three minutes later.
Illian’s first goal came with nine minutes left in the first half, thanks to a beautiful feed from Blake Morgan.
Rivera-Mercado would get his first goal of the night shortly after the halftime intermission, burying his shot past the Woodbridge goalie off a nice pass from Illian. Just under three minutes later, Rivera-Mercado would get a helper of his own, serving up a pass to junior Kevin Castillo-Delacruz for the 5-0 lead.
The domination continued with Rivera-Mercado’s second goal — again from Illian — in the 46th minute. Illian then wrapped up the IR scoring barrage one minute later with his second of the game, with Rivera-Mercado returning the favor with the assist.
Woodbridge — still winless in their nine games this season — was able to get on the board with just two minutes remaining, as Eduardo Cruz-Bonilla slipped a shot into the back of the net.
The Indians — winners of four straight, and now 10-1 on the season — generated five corner-kick chances, to none for Woodbridge, and held a decided advantage in shots for the game, at 29-6.
Senior Bastian Perry made four saves in his time manning the pipes, while junior Reese Stone turned aside two Blue Raiders shots.
On Thursday, Nov. 19, it was Senior Recognition Night for the Indians, and they honored those seniors with a dominating 8-0 decision over Delmar.
The Indians honored their 11 seniors and their families prior to the game, then made it an extra-special night with the big win. The seniors for this year include Erick Aguilera Baruch, Omar Baker, Joshua Bird, Jax Cathell, Arturo Cruz Bonilla, Willem Lambertson, Eddie Mochiam, Bastian Perry, Michael Peterson, Kyle Topper and Mario Aguillon.
It was the seniors who did most of the scoring in this one as well, with Baker, Lambertson, Cruz Bonilla (2), Mochiam, Aguilera Baruch and Aguillon accounting for seven of the eight goals in the game. The other came from junior Blake Morgan, who also had an assist.
IR out-shot Delmar 27-9 in the game, with Perry making eight saves to earn his share of the clean sheet, while Stone was credited with four stops in the shutout.
The Indians are a likely No. 1 or No. 2 seed for the upcoming DIAA Division II state playoffs, and will likely open their quest for the school’s third boys’ soccer state championship on Monday, Nov. 30, at the Delaware Turf Sports Complex in Frederica. An opponent was not yet known as of Coastal Point press time, as the official brackets will not be released until this weekend.
Check out the Coastal Point sports Facebook page for all the state playoff news as it becomes available.