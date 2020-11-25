Fresh off just their second loss of the season and having just two matches left in their 2020 campaign, the Indian River High School girls’ volleyball team was able to brush off the ill-effects of their 3-2 setback to Cape Henlopen back on Nov. 12 with an impressive and dominating 3-0 whitewash of Woodbridge on Monday, Nov. 23.
IR — now 9-2 on the season — won the three sets by scores of 25-10, 25-9 and 25-5.
The cruise-control win was led by a plethora of Indians who figured into the successful showing. The win clinched the Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division championship for the Indians yet again.
Senior Raychel Ehlers had another, well, Raychel Ehlers performance, with 12 kills, 14 aces and five digs. She is closing in on a significant high school milestone of 1,000 kills as she now sits at 986 for her scholastic career. Ehlers could hit the mark in the Indians’ final regular-season match on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Dover (after Coastal Point press time).
The Indians also got a strong effort from sophomore Camryn Ehlers as she recorded 20 assists to go along with one kill, one ace and one dig. Skylar Kneller was also solid, with 8 aces, 4 kills and 5 digs. Lia Diakos chipped in with 7 aces, 4 kills and 4 digs. Nicole Norman added 9 assists, 4 aces and one kill.
Other Indians getting into the action included Scarlett Dunn (3 kills, 1 ace), Lily Hoban (2 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace), Nicole Woody (2 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill), Mya Mumford (4 kills, 1 block) and Madison Geppi (1 dig).
IR has already clinched a spot in the DIAA girls’ volleyball state playoffs, which will get under way next week. The official brackets will get released this weekend and will be featured on the Coastal Point sports Facebook page once the information is available.
Due to issues with COVID and the HAC’s North Division leading Smyrna program being shut down for two weeks because of cases of the virus, there will be no conference championship game this year.