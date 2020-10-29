The final score of 2-0 seems to be the way things are going for the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team this season, as all three of their games thus far have ended with that exact score.
More importantly, all three of those games have been wins for the Indians. Their most recent victory came on Tuesday, Oct. 27, when the Indians blanked the Smyrna Eagles thanks to that 2-0 score.
Junior Blake Morgan got the Indians on the board in the first half with his goal at the 25:44 mark. Sophomore Jordan Illian picked up the first of his two assists on the Morgan score, the second helper coming in the second half, when senior Willem Lambertson struck home a ball at the 70:46 mark.
The Indians dominated the contest overall, with 17 shots in the game to go along with four corner kicks. Senior goalkeeper Bastian Perry turned in his third straight clean sheet to start the season with three more saves, which is also a testament to how strong the IR backline of defense has been in front of him.
The Indians were set to host Delmar on Thursday, Oct. 29, after Coastal Point press time, as part of Senior Night for the program. For complete results on the game, check out the Coastal Point sports Facebook page. On Monday, Nov. 2, the Indians will host Henlopen Athletic Conference rival Caesar Rodney in a battle of the league’s perennial top programs.
Girls’ volleyball
Indians 1-1 on the week
The Indian River girls’ volleyball team split their matches over the past week, with a 3-0 win over Sussex Tech on Monday, Oct. 22, before suffering their first loss of season with a 3-1 setback to perennial power Smyrna, 3-1, on Tuesday, Oct. 23.
The match against Smyrna served as the annual “Play for A Cure” “pink” contest. It was also the first-ever Under Armor “Women of Will” match between the only two schools in the state of Delaware that are a part of the program sponsored by UA.
The Indians struggled with several unforced errors in the match against the Eagles — which was a rematch of last year’s Henlopen Athletic Conference championship game won by IR — falling behind 25-22 in the first game. They were able to recover to even the match at 1-1 with a dominating 25-13 win in the second.
However, the unforced errors reared their ugly head again in the third game, which led to Smyrna reclaiming the lead following a 25-16 score. The visitors finished off the match with a 25-21 decision in the fourth game.
Senior Raychel Ehlers led the Indians with 29 kills, seven digs and two blocks. Sophomore Camryn Ehlers recorded 25 assists, three kills, two digs and an ace. Junior Lia Diakos chipped in with eight kills, six aces and three digs. Junior Mya Mumford had five blocks and three kills, while Nicole Norman added 16 digs, two aces and an assist as well. Senior Skylar Kneller also got into the action, with three kills, two blocks and an ace, while sophomore Mya MacDonald also contributed five digs and an ace.
IR’s Raychel Ehlers and Smyrna’s Sophia Basier were selected as the match’s “Women of Will” Players of the Match for their efforts. Basier led the Eagles with 15 digs, 10 kills, a block and an ace.
During their match with Sussex Tech on Monday, the Indians had little trouble in dispatching the Ravens, 3-0.
Raychel Ehlers again led the charges, with 21 kills, nine aces and two digs. Camryn Ehlers had 22 assists, one kill and one ace. Kneller had a nice match, with three kills, three blocks, two digs and an ace for the Indians. Diakos served up five aces to go along with three kills. Norman added four aces and three digs, while Mumford recorded three kills and two blocks. Sophomore Scarlett Dunn posted three kills as well.
The Indians — now 3-1 on the season — were set to face Delmar on Thursday, Oct. 29, after Coastal Point press time, in a key HAC South Division contest. For results on the match, check out the Coastal Point sports Facebook page.
Beach volleyball
Ehlers sisters continue beach volleyball circuit
Raychel and Camryn Ehlers — both students at Indian River High School — recently competed in another beach volleyball tournament in Virginia Beach, Va. During action on Saturday, Raychel took first place in the Women’s Open Division, while Camryn finished third in her division. Both were playing with new partners from Virginia Beach.
During Sunday’s tournament play, Raychel Ehlers teamed up with fellow Indian River student Carson Barnes to participate in the Adult Co-ed Open and take third place. Barnes is a junior at IR, while Raychel is a senior for the Indians.
Camryn Ehlers, a sophomore at IR, played in the adult AA Division with Carson Strawbridge — a 15-year-old from Virginia Beach — for the first time ever in the Co-ed Division and finished second.