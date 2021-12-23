The Indian River High School boys’ swim team has been enjoying some tremendous success in its dual meets thus far this season. This past week, the Indians swept a pair of meets with school district rival Sussex Central as well as Henlopen Athletic Conference foe Milford.
The boys’ wins came be scores of 103-57 against Central and 113-42 against Milford. The IR girls defeated Central (89-78) and Milford 116-45, as well.
Against the Bucs, IR won 10 of the 11 events nearly pulling off the sweep. The only event they did not win was the 100 breaststroke, but they did take second and third with Shane Hall and Alex Arnold finishing in those spots, respectively.
Finn Bellistri was a triple winner picking up a solo win to go along with a pair in the relays. The senior touched first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:28.24. He teamed up with Max Forrey, Hall, and Arnold to take first in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:43.36, while joining forces with Forrey, Drew Barthelmess, and Evan Peterson to clock a winning time in the 400 free relay.
Peterson also had a pair of individual wins of his own. His time of 1:10.41 was good enough for top honors in the 100 backstroke, while his 59.59 in the 100 freestyle won that event as well. Peterson added a win in the 200 medley relay with Hall, Arnold and Bodhi Sharpe with a time of 2:01.21.
Quinn Gonzalez was first in the 200 individual medley (2:42.35), and Forrey won the 50 freestyle in 25.83. Hall took the top spot in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.29 with Barthelmess adding a 500 freestyle win at 6:53.14.
“Our swimmers (both boys and girls) did well at the (Milford) meet considering they were swimming very tired and run down from the hard workouts put in last week,” said IR boys head coach Colin Crandell. “So I was pleased to see the times I did and the consistency in the races.
“Over break we have to continue to get our aerobic base established while focusing more on the technique and little things that improve their races, like streamlining, better starts, and more aggressive turns. Our next phase in training is speed work, so the attention to detail will be important.”
According to IR girls’ coach Dana Schaefer, “The girls swam tough against Sussex Central.”
SC’s Madelyn McTeer was excellent competition for the Indians’ Bella Scharp in the 200 free with Scharp turning in a second place time of 2:18.37 behind McTeer’s 2:02.49. SC’s fabulous freshman Amelia Meyer pushed IR’s Brynn Crandell to a new personal best time of 2:44.89 in the 200 individual medley. Meyer swam a winning 2:34.43.
IR’s Kendra Aukland won a hard-fought battle in the 50 freestyle just edging out SC’s Keelie Grez with times of 28.64 and 28.69, respectively.
“We are so proud of Kendra for working on her finishes in practice and out-touching her competitor to win that race,” added Schaefer.
IR’s super sophomore Elly Moore swam a personal best time of 1:16.60 - bettering her old mark by over two seconds — in her second place finish in the 100 butterfly. SC’s Grez once again pushing her IR counterpart to a strong performance. Freshman Michaela McDowell, who turned in a personal best time of 1:18.58 in this event, finished third.
“These girls are not afraid of hard work in practice,” Schaefer noted. “They smile at each other throughout the hard sets and encourage each other. It was fun to race them together and see the positive results.”
In the 100 free, Bella Scharp dominated the event with a time of 1:02.79. Jordan Gonzalez also set a personal best record with her third pace finish in 1:06.65.
McTeer was marvelous in the 500 free for the Golden Knights, powering to a win with a 5:44.27. Crandell fought hard to finish second with a new best time of 6:16.60. Sophomore Heather Smyth gave the 500 free a shot for the first time, and came in third at 6:35.63.
IR concluded the night with a win in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:20.56. The winning combo was McDowell, Moore, Kendra Aukland, and Scharp.
“We have so many girls swimming similar times that it is fun to try new combinations in the relays to see who gels the best,” admitted Schaefer. “But the best situation for a coach is when the girls can swim in just about any combination and be fast because of their mutual love and respect. That’s what makes the IR swim team family so special.”
The Indians’ boys and girls will now be off for the winter break until Friday, Jan. 7, when they will travel to the West Sussex Boys & Girls Club to take on Sussex Tech.