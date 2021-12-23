Race Directors Rick Hundley and Ernie Felici, of Focus Multisports, best known for the Bethany Beach First Responders Sports Weekend, Coastal Delaware Running Festival, Coastal Resorts Golf Classic, Surfin Snowman Valentine’s Day Weekend Love Run/Walk, Justin’s Beach House 5k, July 4th Holiday Firecracker Run, Dewey Beach Buddy Run, Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, and other entrepreneurial ventures, recently made a contribution of $3,500 to the Indian River High School Cross Country Team, after successful Bethany Beach Sports Weekend, Bethany-Fenwick Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, and the Coastal Delaware Running Festival events.
“We were proud of these events in particular because of the family-friendly aspect for both residents and visitors alike. By the attendance and the positive feedback, I think we accomplished that goal.” said Focus Multisports Race Director and Indian River Cross Country Team Coach, Rick Hundley.”
“At Focus Multisports, Rick and myself, along with our enthusiastic youth sports teams and parents, in addition to the generosity of our sponsors and participants, make our community better through philanthropy and have fun while doing it,” said Race Director Ernie Felici.
