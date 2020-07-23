With many sports teams facing an uncertainty about their summer seasons due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Delaware Shore field hockey program was pleasantly surprised that they were able to get their abbreviated season played.
Starting a little later than normal, the Delaware Shore Senior Division top-seeded Bengals team — which featured many players from the school record-setting Indian River High School field hockey team from this past season — came up just short in the championship final, falling 3-1 to the Baffins.
IRHS’s Jess Rybicki scored the lone goal for the Bengals with her shot in the second quarter of the first half. The Baffins tied up the game with a goal from Hailey Moore (Lake Forest) in the third quarter. Moore would add another with 7:44 left in the fourth quarter, which proved to be the game-winner. Chloe Wood added an insurance goal to put the game out of reach.
Joining Rybicki on the Bengals were other IR teammates or former graduates, including Maggie Borrelli, Rylie Cordrey, Kayleigh Cordrey, Kaylee Hall, Kinsley Hall, Kendall McCabe, Morgan McGee and Isabella Scharp, though both Cordrey sisters were unavailable for the championship game as they were away on vacation.
Recent IR graduate Avery Congleton, who was on the Corals team, led the league in scoring with 11 goals on the season. Moore was second, with nine goals, while Katelyn Stafford (six goals), Cape Henlopen’s Abby Kane, Sussex Academy’s Emma Westbrook and Dickinson College’s Amanda Fruman rounded out the top five with five goals each. IR’s Brynn McCabe was a teammate of Congleton’s on the Corals.
In the Elementary Division championship game, Olivia Balback scored at 7:24 in the opening quarter to decide the game for the Tides. The Waves continually pressured the Tides but were not able to get the ball into the cage for a tying goal. Balback ended the summer season as the leading scorer in the division, with 18 goals. Brynn Evick followed with a total of three goals.
Due to all the public schools’ facilities being off-limits due to COVID-19 closures, the league’s games were played at Delmarva Christian School in Georgetown. In past years, the summer season was held at Cape Henlopen High School. Games were played on Monday and Wednesday nights.