The goal-scoring barrage that the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team has been capable of since the start of the season finally came to fruition in their two most recent games, with monstrous wins over Seaford and Lake Forest.
The Indians dismantled both of their Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division foes, by scores of 7-0 and 6-1, respectively. The 13 combined goals were more than IR scored in their first four games combined, and for head coach Steve Kilby it was a welcome achievement.
The large scoring margins allowed Kilby to get some of his younger players in as well, which with their depth can only make the team stronger for the stretch run.
“It was a good outing [Tuesday night] with lots of opportunities for our whole roster to contribute to an important divisional win,” the veteran field general said.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Indians scored five first-half goals and never looked back en route to the 6-1 steamrolling of the Spartans. Jordan Illian scored twice, to go along with a pair of assists in the game.
Illian, the sophomore sensation, got the Indians on the board first at the 8:48 mark, with an assist from Willem Lambertson. Classmate Sergio Rivera-Mercado added another goal less than two minutes later, with a helper from Illian at 10:27. Another Illian assist, this time on Eddie Mochiam’s goal at the 15:09 mark, made it 3-0.
Senior Arturo Cruz used his big foot to blast home a goal at 17:31, while Lambertson capped IR’s first-half scoring, pushing a ball into the goal off a pass from Blake Morgan at 32:42.
The lone blemish for IR came when Lake became the first team to score against them in a game this season, when Herson Deus — thanks to an assist from Clay Antoine — slipped a shot past Bastian Perry at 33:20 of the first half.
The Indians added their last goal of the night when Illian buried a shot off a feed from Parker Steele at 57:22. IR clearly dominated play on both ends of the pitch, recording 18 shots to the Spartans’ five. Only two penalty corner chances were whistled for the Indians, with just one for Lake.
Kilby’s squad has now outscored its opponents 21-1 on the season.
On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Indians put up another impressive goal-scoring display during their 7-0 win over Seaford.
Six different Indians recorded goals in the victory, led by Illian’s pair of markers.
IR held a 2-0 lead at the half, with Lambertson and Illian scoring for the Green-and-Gold. Illian then scored to start the second half, followed by goals from Rivera-Mercado, Erick Aguilera, Omar Baker and Kyle Topper.
Assists in the game came from Mochiam, Steele, Lambertson, Morgan and Kevin Castillo Delacruz.
IR held a massive advantage in shots, at 23-7, while also leading in corner chances, 6-2.
The Indians’ Bastian Perry and Reese Stone split duties in goal, with Perry making five saves, while Stone turned aside two shots he faced.
The Indians — now 6-0 — were to play Delmarva Christian last Friday night, but that game was canceled. IR had a huge game at Cape Henlopen (5-2-1), set for Thursday, Nov. 12, (after Coastal Point press time), when they were looking to avenge last season’s 1-0 setback. Results from that one will be on the Coastal Point sports Facebook page.