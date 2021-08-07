I mentioned last week that Pickleball Nan telephoned me inside my head and was very excited about a final large chunk of money to not only install lights, but also possibly install nine-foot wind screens around the 10 dedicated Pickleball courts behind John M. Clayton Elementary School. I saw the long list of contributors like Vickie York, Nan and Coastal Community Pickleball League, among many others. I speak for all pickleballers when I express our collective appreciation.
Baron is always listening as I sit on my rocker on the porch of Coastal Point newspaper. “So, what’s the big deal about lights?” When Mr. Sun decides to go south several months from now, and it begins to get dark at 7:30 p.m. or earlier, you will worship those lights.
Pickleball Nan asked me to name and express her appreciation to the various politicians who helped her navigate through the bureaucratic red tape, but I would rather talk specifically about three people who, as we used to say here on Delmarva, “thunk it up.”
The first person I want to mention has always done a great deal for pickleball quietly behind the scenes, and I am sure the face of this mild-mannered lady will begin to turn pink when she realizes I am writing about her. She is Vickie York who heads up a real estate office bearing her name.
The second is Nan Colella. Yes, she does have a last name, and she was responsible for pickleball at the Cheer Center. Nan can frequently be found at Clayton Elementary and is selfless with her time and energy. Vickie and Nan are a tag-team match if there ever was one, and when they come together with Dudley Sluder as a pickleball posse, great things get done.
Sluder is a gregarious fellow who walks a straight line (thankfully) when he overpaints pickleball lines on your community tennis courts, and is always involved helping with the maintenance and back breaking work associated with the courts located at John M. Clayton Elementary School on Route 401 between Dagsboro and Frankford. That is in DelaWHERE for my readers elsewhere.
The lights and screen committee are doing all this under the umbrella of First State Pickleball. I want to also mention, because we pickleballers appreciate the contributions of local business, that Sen. Gerald Hocker stepped on the winner’s podium to help put this project over the top. This is yet another major step for this area to become a top echelon pickleball community. I said to Nan for all of us, “Great job!” Nan winked and told me that there might be a lighting ceremony when the lights are ready and they get lit! Interpret that as you will but I’m about to play Celebration by Kool and the Gang.
But not everything is rosy along our beaches. Every other day someone tells me they don’t know where to play, or worse, that they get shunned by pickleball snobs when they try to find a group to join. A group of us worked very hard over the last six years to encourage the gregarious growth of pickleball, and I am personally disturbed to hear this. I will ponder this dilemma, and then plan something to help you folks find alternative places to play.
Now I want to address three other points this week. First, I frequently hear that the men won’t invite the women to play. Maurice and I intentionally planned to feature female players on the exhibition court at the recent clinic to show they can play quality pickleball and volley with the best. If Billie Jean King started to play pickleball in disguise and no one knew her, she would not be rejected by the men. None of our captains ever say ‘that player is good and he is a man.’ No, we say things like — that player is good, that player has a lot of potential, etc.
On the second point, there are a group of tournament players. Many work and do not have the luxury of time for pickleball. They come together to drill and play practice matches. I’ve heard it said they are snobs but when I ask them to help run a FREE clinic, they drop everything and arrive promptly. That is not being a snob, but about being smart in the development of their games. They did not even begin to improve until they dedicated themselves to practice, diet, footwork... things most of you tell me you don’t even want to think about.
I was recently reminded by Steve Donohue that when I first gathered players in this area to begin drilling at net by keeping 30 consecutive dinks or volleys moving between two lines, they told me it was impossible. Now they do thirty minutes forehand dinks, 30 minutes backhand dinks, 30...
Finally, I still have people tell me they just want to have fun playing pickleball. We intentionally involved participants at the recent public clinic in our Ocean View Crew practice routines. They told me they had fun. They looked like they were having fun. They sure as heck sounded like they were having fun.
Next week I want to share with you how you can get on the courts with the so called, by your definition, snobs, but with this secret I am hoping you then do not become a snob.
Check back next week, or say hello if I am on my rocker on the front porch of your community newspaper, Coastal Point.