It was a run of epic proportions for the Delaware Tribe 16U softball squad last weekend as it went a perfect 10-0 during the 2021 USSSA Eastern Nationals tournament at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex in Salisbury, Md. Games were also played at WinterPlace Park & Equestrian Center in Salisbury, Md., and Northside Park in Ocean City, Md.
The total team effort saw the Tribe cruise in the championship finale to a 14-2 decision over the N.Y. Diamond Girls-Cotton 16U team. The Tribe banged out 11 hits in the title tilt, with Kinsley Hall turning in a 3-for-3 effort with a double among them as well as three RBI and a pair of runs scored. Lily Hoban (double), Bailey Ullman and Laniya Lewis all added two hits each. Laniya and sister Shaniya Lewis both drilled home runs to help lead the route.
Hall, Bailey Ullman, Laniya Lewis, Ashlyn Ullman, Hoban and Shaniya Lewis also each scored two runs. Laniya Lewis was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player for her performance over the 10 games.
For the week, the Tribe out-scored their opponents, 73-27.
Hall and Emma Cooper were each recognized as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Pitchers. In the championship game, Hall covered all three innings of the Mercy Rule-shortened contest allowing four hits with two runs and two strikeouts.
Cooper pitched a complete-game in the semifinals going five innings, while allowing six hits, one run, and strikeout out four.
Laniya Lewis completed her run through the tournament batting .407 (11-for27) with 13 runs scored, 13 RBI, and five home runs.
The team features Katie McHale, Lily Hoban, Jaya Shaub, Emma Cooper, Kiersten Anderson, Bailey Ullman, Aniyah Blake, Ashlyn Ullman, Cameron Knowles, Laniya Lewis, Kinsley Hall and Shaniya Lewis.
The team is managed by Sarah Hoban, and has a current record of 24-9 in the summer, including 13-4 in the month of July.