The weather conditions hardly matter.
During the winter, they bundle up and gather to walk, run and/or ride their bicycles in 35-degree pre-dawn temperatures and intermittent rain.
In summer, they complete their training on the Bethany Beach boardwalk in the quiet but humid pre-dawn hours. Dripping with sweat in 88-degree temps, they finish their paces in time to greet the sunrise in the east where the ocean meets the sky.
Team Bethany Swim Bike Run is composed of seven hale and hearty local men and women in their 50s and 60s. These hard-working triathletes joyfully train together, combining the social benefits of regularly-scheduled physical fitness with the reassuring friendships that come with working out together. They compete along with and against each other with an encouraging, meaningful spirit.
In addition to organizer Sarah Gordon, the local septuple also consists of Jimmy Keister, Gerene Behrens, Jo and Norm Scherer, Russell Littleton and Lisa Wynn. They live locally in Ocean View, Frankford and Fenwick Island.
“We inspire each other, and we try to set an example to others that no matter what they’ve been through, they also may have the ability to train or compete at something they didn’t previously feel was possible,” said Gordon. “We have each had different setbacks during the past year, yet we get back up and push forward. Each of us is older than 50, so it’s exciting to challenge ourselves at this level of fitness.”
Team members always wait for whoever comes in last, according to Keister. “We never leave anyone behind,” he said. “Having that acceptance and support is so incredible for all of us.”
The group frequently begins its running sessions during the middle of the winter before dawn. “We are literally the only people outside,” said Gordon. “We are all bundled up with our maglites to help us navigate through the pitch dark. We always laugh about how easier it would be to stay in our warm beds. But it is always worth the effort when we catch that sunrise or daylight at the end. Perhaps that is what connects all of us — a love of exercising outside in whatever the elements present with great friends as we all challenge each other to be the best that we can be.”
Although several of the team members commute to and from their jobs in Washington, DC, they still find time to swim, bike, and run on a regular basis.
“Believe me, there are days when we are all tired and must push ourselves to finish a training session,” said Gordon, who is completing her doctorate degree in Leadership: Health and Human Performance online at Concordia University of Chicago. “Sometimes our training requires us to wake up at 4:30 or 5 a.m. to train before work, or we head to the pool in the middle of a busy day to get that workout done. But we have an amazing community of friends who support and encourage us.”
That community includes close friend Doug Purcell, who helps the team gain access to complete their open swimming practices. Another friend, Pete Williamson, accompanies the team on their runs in rain and sunshine to ensure that they complete their distance work.
In addition, Indian River High School girls’ swim coach Dana Schaefer guides the triathletes in open-water ocean paces and teaches them about swimming in the Atlantic Ocean.
“Being a triathlete is about community, whether you are the athlete competing or the incredible spouses and friends who support you,” said Gordon.
Tougher challenge ahead
A tougher challenge awaits this septuple as September begins.
In the middle of the month, each member of Team Bethany Swim Bike Run will travel to the sun-soaked paradise of Cozumel, Mexico, an island and municipality in the Caribbean Sea off the eastern coast of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, and opposite Playa del Carmen.
They will compete in a 70.3-mile Half Ironman race to be held on Sunday, Sept. 24. This challenging triathlon experience is regarded as the ultimate test of endurance and athleticism. Each competitor will swim, bike and run their way through some of the most breathtaking scenery in the world.
“For most of us, this is a lifelong dream,” said Keister. “I’m excited about the challenge, and about training with the people on this team, and just being a part of the experience. We are all very excited and look forward to having our hard work and training paying off. While we are mostly going down to have fun, we all have a competitive streak, and we are hoping to place in our age group divisions.”
The race will begin with a 1.2-mile swim in the sea’s 80-degree crystal-clear waters. The competitors will then hop onto their bikes for a 56-mile ride through the picturesque island. The course winds through lush tropical forests, past ancient Mayan ruins, and along the stunning coastline in temperatures averaging 85 degrees amid a refreshing, cool sea breeze.
Finally, the triathletes will lace up their running shoes for a 13.1-mile half-marathon along the scenic coastline, through charming local neighborhoods, and past historic landmarks as enthusiastic spectators enthusiastically urge them on.
Gordon and her teammates are preparing for the event by following a 16-week training plan leading up to race day. “The plan requires us to swim, bike and run almost every day of the week,” said Gordon. “We do have one day of rest each week. Most of us go on our long bike rides during the weekend, which may be anywhere from 40- to 60-plus mile rides. We also tend to go on our long runs during the weekends, which are normally each more than two hours.
“During the week, we try to coordinate our workouts,” Gordon added. “Sometimes, we are able to do that, but many of us are still working or in school full-time. As a result, we train locally and feel so fortunate to have so much beautiful outdoor space in which to practice while living at the beach.”
The longer bike rides follow a course toward Laurel in western Sussex County, along Route 1, and at the Indian River Inlet to build strength needed to navigate along hilly terrain. “Our terrain is pretty flat, so we are always searching for hills,” said Gordon. “However, the wind does provide good training resistance.”
Traveling and
challenging each other
Each of the seven team members are preparing for their first Ironman competition. ”We chose the Cozumel Half Ironman because we wanted to travel together and challenge ourselves,” said Gordon. “We have held team meetings during the last year to plan and prepare for this race. Fortunately, we all have a great sense of comradeship through our friendship, sweat, and hard work. We also find time to have fun, celebrate birthdays and enjoy the beach life together.”
Gordon admitted that the preparation for Cozumel that began last January has brought team members closer together. “The Ironman journey is one of friendship, community, hard work, and determination,” she said. “We have all had different setbacks during the past year, and yet we get back up and push forward. We are devoted fitness enthusiasts who are at different athletic levels. This is what I love most about our community; we seriously never give up.”
Each of the seven triathletes have been athletically active throughout their lives, ranging from playing tennis, soccer, and track and field to a lifelong passion for fitness through strength and endurance training, said Gordon. Several of the athletes even competed on the collegiate level, she added
“What is really incredible is how athletic our team members are as we continue to age,” said Gordon. “For example, Russell Littleton is a water-skiing champion and water skis throughout the summer with Lisa Wynn,” said Gordon. “Jo and Norm Scherer, Lisa, and Gerene Behrens each scuba dive and are planning to do so a few days before the race in Cozumel. I have a passion for open-water swimming, as does almost everyone on our team. I’d say everyone on our team is a well-rounded athlete, and we all have particular sports that we love the most. We also all try to support local charities through racing. We’ve all been doing triathlons for many years now.”