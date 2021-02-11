Composed of players from the local Olde Tymers Softball League (OTS), the Robinson’s Furniture 65+ tournament softball team recently competed in and — more importantly — won the ISSA World Tournament of Champions Senior Softball Tournament in Tampa, Fla.
The OTS is a local league for players 60 or older that plays its games during the spring and summer in Dagsboro on the grounds of the Dagsboro Church of God “Field of Dreams” Complex.
The league has been in existence since 1988.
The tournament team won five of its six games in Florida in the pool-play portion as they battled four other teams from across the United States, who had all previously won major tournament championships.
The team, which was sponsored by Buddy Robinson of Lewes and his Robinson’s Furniture location in Oxford, Pa., rattled off four straight wins in the double-elimination bracket to secure a spot in the championship final.
Taking on the Myrtle Beach 65s team, the local contingent got off to a slow start, falling behind 10-1 early. After staging an impressive comeback to take a one-run lead, Robinson’s couldn’t hold Myrtle Beach off in the bottom of the inning, dropping a 17-16 decision.
But they had to play one more — hence the double-elimination.
According to manager Steve Unger, it was a chilly and breezy morning — at least for Florida — but his team heated up like the weather in the championship finale, jumping out to 9-5 lead. They would stretch that advantage to 16-7 after four innings and held on for the 17-12 win to secure the world championship.
Ocean View resident Joe Oswald was voted the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. He was on fire at the plate during the entire tournament, and quite possibly the most difficult out for opponents to get, as he batted .850 for Robinson’s. Third-baseman Steve Carey (Fenwick Island), pitcher Paul Litwin (Selbyville) and pitcher Eddie Givens (Georgetown) were all named to the All-Star team for the tournament.
The Olde Tymers Softball League is gearing up for its 2021 season, which is slated to get under way in April. The league features a wide range of softball skill-level participants. Anyone interested in joining the 60-and-older senior softball league can go to the league’s website at https://teampages.com/leagues/118816 for more information, or send an email to otssoftball@gmail.com.