With practically everything being postponed, canceled, or taking place virtually this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sisters of the Alpha Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi knew exactly how they were going to continue their yearly tradition of participating in the Dewey Goes Pink event, which was to be held on Oct. 3 but went virtual this year.
This past year, the local Alpha Alpha Chapter lost one of its own — Paula Howard — and knew they had to honor her memory by walking in the event, virtually. Howard lost her battle with breast cancer following a fight that lasted many years.
She was a dedicated speech-language pathologist for the Indian River School District for almost 30 years. A talented seamstress and jewelrymaker, Howard was a member of the fundraising group with her fellow sisters for nearly 30 years. She has left a lasting impact on the lives of everyone who knew her.
The group donned their pink proudly to walk in honor of their sister, calling themselves Paula’s Posse, on the same day that the event was to be held in Dewey Beach, but they did their walk along the streets and boardwalk in Bethany Beach instead.
The 24 women comprise the Alpha Alpha Sorority, which is a local group that raises money every year to help support families in their community. The group’s members live in Bethany Beach, Ocean View and Fenwick Island. Their major fundraiser event each year is held at Mango’s, which features the Funsters, and usually takes place in January.
“Every year, we provide scholarships of $1,000 to two Indian River seniors,” said organization president Joanne Gichner. “We have since renamed the scholarship in Paula’s name to help honor her memory.
“There was absolutely no hesitation about participating virtually in the walk this year. We knew we had to do it as a way to recognize Paula.”
The group’s walk generated a $700 donation that will go to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition.
Adam Howard, who is Paula Howard’s oldest son, is heavily involved in the organizing of the Dewey Goes Pink event each year. It is usually held at the Starboard, with hundreds of participants walking, all adorned in their pink outfits and costumes, and raising money for the breast cancer charity.