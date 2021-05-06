The first thing I heard about the U.S. Pickleball Open this year was that the quality of play had skyrocketed over prior years. Nevertheless, some of our players were not to be intimidated.
Congratulations to Kathy Casey and Karen Gustafson, who took home silver medals in the 3.5 performance level, 65-plus age group.
Diane Milan and Linda Rhodes came in fourth place in Women’s Doubles in the 4.5 level, 60-plus age group.
Celebrity chef Kevin Reading finished in fourth place both in the Men’s Singles and Doubles at the 4.5 performance level for the 60-plus age group. Wow, it would be very interesting to see what Kevin could do with fried sliced pickles!
Ocean City Recreation & Parks Spring Pickleball Tournament
After Florida, several of these players returned to play in the tournament in Ocean City, Md., this past weekend. Diane Milam and Linda Rhodes won the Women’s Doubles in the 55 plus age group. Milam and Kevin Reading won the Mixed Doubles in the 55-64 age group. It would have been easy for them to take a rest, and I appreciate their support of our local tournament.
For the entire field, I applaud all the participants, because COVID has greatly reduced the practice normally required to perform consistently at these levels of play.
|First place
|Runner-up
|Women’s 18-54
|Brown/Bayco
|Stewart/Baffone
|Women’s 55+
|Milam/Rhodes
|Petite/Siedlecki
|Men’s 18-54
|Antonacci/Hemlet
|Baxter/Nichols
|Men’s 55-64
|Turner/Reichert
|Bucchi/Henry
|Men’s 65+
|Adams/Moody
|Siegert/Schettino
|Mixed 18-54
|Kane/Zanti
|Reed/Monaldi
|Mixed 55-64
|Milam/Reading
|Bucchi/Bucchi