With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the coaches and players from Lower Sussex Little League have their feet on the gas as the postseason grind has taken off around the area. A couple teams under the LSLL umbrella have already completed their runs, while others are about to begin their quests for District 3 and, perhaps, Delaware state championship glory.
On the softball side of things, the LSLL Junior Softball squad has been ripping through opponents on their way to District 3 and state titles. (See Mike Stern’s story in this week’s issue for all the good things they’ve been up to.)
The LSLL Minor Softball girls — coached by Christi Arndt, Kellie Pitts and Jay Owens — swept their way to the District 3 championship. The girls allowed just four runs over their four games, and defeated Cape twice — including in the finale, 5-2.
The girls will be participating in the Delaware state tournament beginning on Tuesday, July 18, when they take on District 1 champion MOT (Middletown-Odessa-Townsend) in the three-team bracket that also features District 2 champion LL. The games are being hosted at Canal Little League and will run through July 22.
The LSLL Major League softball girls — coached by Emily Harne, Jason Russell and Joe Donnelly — squared off against two very tough opponents in the District 3 bracket, and struggled to produce much offensively. They dropped their first game, 13-3, to Millsboro, before being eliminated by Cape, 11-1, in their second contest.
Georgetown wound up winning both the District 3 and Delaware state championships for Major League softball, and they will now advance into the Eastern Regional tournament later this month.
The LSLL Senior League softball girls and Laurel — coached by Sarah Hoban, Ed McHale and Todd Lasher — combined forces and will look to claim the District 3 championship. With a district title comes an automatic berth in the Little League Senior Softball World Series in Roxana later this month. They will take on Upper Sussex, which combines five leagues into one for the District 3 tournament. Play will begin on Wednesday, July 19, with a doubleheader at Lower Sussex in a best-of-three matchup. An “if necessary” game will be played on Thursday, July 20, also at Lower Sussex.
For the baseball players, the LSLL Minor League boys — coached by David Russell, Dan Knapp and John Williamson — went 2-2 in their District 3 tournament, winding up with a 10-2 loss to Millsboro in an elimination game. The locals had won their first two games in the bracket over Milton (13-3) and Millsboro (4-3) before falling to Lewes (12-2) and Millsboro.
The LSLL Major Baseball squad — coached by Josh Erbe, Mike Fiels and Jay Owens — will begin District 3 play on Thursday, July 13. They will take on Lewes in a first-round game at Lewes Little League at 8 p.m. Play will continue in this bracket through Wednesday, July 19.
The LSLL Senior League baseball squad — coached by Mike Fiels, Gary Fiels and Rick Hutchins — went 1-2 in their District 3 games. The group won their opener over West Side (10-0) before falling to Mid-Sussex (19-1) and Cape (5-0).