On strict watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each and every day through Oct. 10.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long day at the beach.
For them, this is no day at the beach, someone’s life may be in danger. And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
Certain rescues have a way of standing out in one’s memory after six years on the job.
The one that Sea Colony Beach Patrol lifeguard Ben Little recalls the most was somewhat bizarre.
“I pulled a young girl out of a current,” said Little, a graduate of Delmarva Christian Academy in Georgetown. “I ended up stepping on a fishhook on the way out of the water. I had to give the girl to another guard while I hobbled and pulled the fish hook out of my foot. Fortunately, I was the one who stepped on it, instead of the little girl getting injured.”
That type of selfless service is the essence of being a lifeguard on the sometimes unforgiving waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
“To me, being a lifeguard here means dedicating my time to ensuring that everyone who comes to the beach goes home safely,” said Ben, a 22-year-old resident of Bethany Beach. “Being a lifeguard is a cornerstone of who I am and the man I have become today.”
Sea Colony Beach Patrol
The Sea Colony Beach Patrol oversees half a mile of private beaches daily from the weekend before Memorial Day through Columbus Day in October. The SCBP is a United States Lifeguard Association Advanced Certified Agency consisting of 21 guards who are each certified in American Red Cross Lifeguarding, CPR for the Professional Rescuer, and Emergency Medical Response.
Each of the six lifeguard stands are located in front of the Sea Colony high-rise condominiums north of Bethany Beach. SCBP lifeguards respond to land and water emergencies, and they provide information and education about hazards in the sun, weather and ocean. SCBP beach lifeguards train daily to prepare for any situation on land or in water, and they constantly strive to exceed their high standards of open water safety.
Little begins each day tackling what he terms the easiest part of the job, which occurs before he hoists himself up onto the lifeguard stand.
“Nothing excites me more than the morning workouts,” he said. “You see people showing up with a smile who are excited to serve. I cannot think of many other occupations where people show up early to workout with grins on their faces.”
The toughest part of his duties, he said, is locating children who have become lost on the beach.
“That, and also successfully comforting parents when they are looking for their children,” Little pointed out. “I know we will always reunite the children and their parents, but it is always stressful.”
Little said he became a lifeguard because he wanted to challenge himself.
“I’ve always been in good shape, but I was never a strong swimmer before I started working as a lifeguard,” said Little, who was born in Annapolis, Md. “I taught myself how to swim a few months before the job started and worked very hard every single day so I could become a proficient swimmer. But it’s more than just swimming. This job has taught me that it is about serving others.”
Being part of a team
The job also enables Little to be part of a cohesive team.
“The bond that we have on our patrol is unmatched,” Little said enthusiastically. “This job has created a lifetime of friends and colleagues for me across the country [and around the] world. I still keep in touch with many of my friends from my rookie class. Our patrol is like a family. We have cookouts, bonfires, and spend many evenings together. There are not many other professions where people genuinely enjoy spending time outside [of working hours] with their colleagues.”
Ben is also quick to credit his SCBP captain, Dave Griffith, for having an enormous impact on his life.
“Capt. Griffith is a stellar example of what it means to be a lifeguard for life,” said Little. “During the six summers that I have worked here, I do not believe that he has taken a single day off. He shows true dedication and passion for the job.
“Every morning, we complete a grueling workout consisting of running, swimming, paddling and calisthenics,” Little added. “Our captain always does the workouts with us. He is the type of man who leads from the front. He would not ask you to do anything that he [will not also do]. He is on the beach with us every single day. He is the most humble, hardworking man that I know.”
Little has carefully mapped out his life’s plan. In the short term, he wants to excel at local competitions and place in the top three in a regional lifeguard tournament. Long-term, he intends to pursue a career as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army.
“I feel that ocean lifeguarding has prepared me mentally and physically for my future task as an officer,” said Little, who graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in biology from Stetson University in DeLand, Fla.
Little also completed the Army ROTC program and has been commissioned as a second lieutenant.
“I will begin my career in the Army after this summer,” he said. “I will be stationed at Fort Benning, Ga., and will attend an infantry basic officer leadership course, airborne school and, hopefully, Ranger school, before taking charge of a platoon.”