On strict watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each and every day.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the salt air, the “Guardians by the Sea” are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long day at the beach.
For them, this is no day at the beach — someone’s life may be in danger. And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
Grace Hansen was running sprints during a scheduled break from the lifeguard stand.
That’s when her peripheral vision enabled her to notice frenzied activity in the surf.
Within seconds, Sea Colony lifeguard Grace Hansen sprang into action.
It was the summer of 2021, and “It was the greatest rescue” she’d been a part of, said Hansen. “An eight-person party-pull. We saw the other lifeguards going into the ocean to rescue a group of kids stuck in a rip current. We raced toward the swimmers, grabbing every [rescue] can that we could on the way.
“All the kids were brought to shore safely,” she recalled. “It was such a neat experience being alongside six or seven of my closest friends on beach patrol to help those kids.”
Such is the feeling of pride and accountability among these Guardians by the Sea.
The beach patrol at Sea Colony “is a family,” said Hansen, who was born in Timonium, Md., and currently resides in Ocean City, Md. “We exercise together, live and work together. We do pretty much everything together. We support and help each other in life-or-death situations during every rescue, and that’s not something you take lightly. It’s really a special bond.”
That seamless bond is one of the reasons why Hansen became a lifeguard. Another is the significant amount of responsibility that comes with the job.
“People turn to us in their most vulnerable moments, whether they personally need help, or it’s their child or loved one,” she said. “It’s a rewarding feeling knowing you helped someone when they needed you the most.”
Sea Colony Beach Patrol
The Sea Colony Beach Patrol (SCBP) oversees half a mile of private beach daily, from the weekend before Memorial Day to Columbus Day in October. The SCBP is a United States Lifeguard Association Advanced Certified agency consisting of 21 guards, who are each certified in American Red Cross Lifeguarding, CPR for the Professional Rescuer and Emergency Medical Response. Each of the six lifeguard stands are located in front of the Sea Colony high-rise condominiums south of Bethany Beach. SCBP lifeguards respond to land and water emergencies, and they provide information and education about hazards from the sun, weather and ocean. SCBP beach lifeguards train daily to prepare for any situation on land or in water, and they constantly strive to exceed their high standards of open-water safety.
Hansen insisted that the toughest part of being an SCBP lifeguard “is getting through the rainy, cold and windy days. We’re out there in all types of weather, and we have to stay focused on guarding the water the entire time, no matter what the conditions are,” she said. “My stand partners make these days bearable.”
Conversely, the easiest responsibility is communicating with beachgoers and other lifeguards, she added.
“Sharing stories and experiences with other lifeguards allows all of us to understand how to cope with the intense medical care and water rescues,” she said. “There is such a large support system that allows you to share the emotions of a rescue through the good, bad and ugly.”
Hansen lauded one colleague in that support system who has significantly influenced her SCBP career.
“Until I met Lexi Santer, I wasn’t particularly interested in competitions,” said Hansen, who began swimming competitively at the age of 7. “Lexi motivated me to train with her and become a better overall ocean lifeguard and athlete. She’s the first person I go to if I want to improve on the paddleboard, surf-ski, or entering and leaving the surf. I would not be the lifeguard I am today without her support.”
Away from the lifeguard stand, Hansen recently earned her master’s degree in international environmental policy from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. Previously, she had earned her bachelor’s degree at Rollins College in Orlando, Fla.
She said she is looking forward to beginning a career in coastal resiliency and climate change adaptations.
“One of my long-term goals is to pursue a career allowing me to protect coastal ecosystems for future generations,” she said.