The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Fells Point Surf Co. to offer commemorative T-shirts for its upcoming annual Lifeguard Awards. Proceeds from the sale of the shirts will support Sussex County Lifesaving Association lifeguards who are competing at the United States Lifesaving Association National Competition on Aug. 10-12 in Virginia Beach, Va.
The T-shirts promote the 2023 Lifeguard Award Celebration, to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Big Chill Beach Club at the Indian River Inlet from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The shirts may be ordered at the Chamber website until Friday, July 28, at https://business.bethany-fenwick.org/events/details/2023-lifeguard-award-celebration-26137. Shirts will also be available after July 28, while supplies last.
Each lifeguard who pre-registers for the award celebration by Aug. 10 receives a free event T-shirt.