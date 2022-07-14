She would not let her team suffer defeat.
Not on this evening. Not with Senior Night emotions running so high.
Sitting in the Indians’ locker room before the game, she promised herself that the Green & Gold would be victorious in her final home appearance.
Vasilia “Lia” Diakos dug deep against visiting Sussex Academy that Thursday evening, Oct. 21. The 5-foot-10 outside hitter contributed five kills and added two service aces as the Indians blanked the Seahawks, 3-0.
“That was one special moment, a cherished memory that stays with me,” said the two-sport standout recently. “Senior Night was so emotional for my family, my teammates and myself. I will also remember my junior volleyball season, when we made it to the DIAA quarter finals in the state tournament,” before losing against Padua Academy.
Lia became a big part of the girls’ volleyball program because she learned that heart and perseverance are needed to compete at the varsity level.
The recent Indian River High School Class of 2022 graduate realized how dedicated one must be in practice, to emotionally prepare for competition, and to successfully compete against rival schools in girls’ volleyball and tennis.
“Both volleyball and tennis were fulfilling and challenging because of how much was involved,” said Diakos, who was born in Livingston, N.J. “I first started playing tennis to continue to stay active for volleyball,” she noted of the spring and fall sports, respectively. “Over time, I developed a lot of skill and interest in tennis, and became a lot more competitive.
“This volleyball season was one of the most challenging for me, due to outside hardships that I had to work through,” she added. “Although it was challenging, it was a huge experience and accomplishment that I will always remember and cherish.”
Diakos finished the 2022 tennis campaign with a record of seven wins and six losses. She opened the postseason Henlopen Conference tournament with a victory before losing her second match.
“The keys to my success have definitely been my constant support system — that’s my family,” said Diakos, a resident of Frankford. “Without that support, I would not have been able to achieve the goals that I have. My parents,” she said of Karen and Tom Diakos, “have always dedicated so much time to travel and watch my games, drive me to practices and tournaments, and simply listen to me. They are the reason I am where I am as an athlete and a person.
“My sisters,” she said of Anastasia (“Sia”), Maria and Christian, “have also contributed throughout my life involving sports, because I got to play with them, and when I did not, they came to support me and cheer me on, no matter what.
“In fact, Sia and I have a very close relationship,” added Lia, referring to her sister and IRHS girls’ soccer star ‘Sia’ who scored 55 goals, 30 assists and 140 point during her three years at Indian River High. Sia Diakos will be a sophomore this fall at Wilmington University, where she also plays intercollegiate women’s soccer.
“We played soccer together for a very long time, and those were some of the best years of my life. Sia is a supportive and hard-working individual who has always pushed me in athletics. I am so proud of her accomplishments and will always support her, as she does the same for me.”
In addition to her close family ties, Diakos said she also appreciates her coaches and teammates for pushing her to be her best at practices and in competition.
“My head tennis coach and assistant volleyball coach, Greg Hockman, has made a huge impact on my success in both athletics and in the classroom,” said Diakos. “He came into the volleyball and tennis seasons as a new coach this year, and has truly helped me progress as an athlete and student. As a college counselor, he has prepared me for academics beyond high school, which I greatly appreciate. Without Coach Hockman, I would not feel as prepared for the things he has prepared me for over this past year involving sports and academics.”
The feeling of appreciation is mutual, according to the coach.
“Having someone as talented as Lia made coaching the team a lot easier,” he said. “Her ability allowed me to work with some of the younger girls who were just learning how to play tennis. I could count on Lia and the other returning players to work together and run the important drills. I know that she is excited to start the next chapter of her life at the University of Delaware.”
Diakos will begin studying at UD this fall. She chose the school because it offers a medical diagnostics/pre-PA concentration major that directly correlates with her future goals.