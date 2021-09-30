For the second year in a row, golfers will be on par to support the preservation, restoration and educational efforts of the Lewes Historical Society. Partnered with the Peninsula Golf & Country Club, the LHS is hosting its second annual tournament at the private Millsboro club on Thursday, Oct. 7.
The Peninsula Golf Club is the first private Jack Nicklaus Signature-designed course in the state of Delaware, a par-72. Individual golfers and businesses alike will be represented on the course for the 18-hole scramble format that begins at 9 a.m.
In the spirit of paying homage to the game, golfers are being encouraged to wear classic-style golf attire and will take their chance at winning the longest drive contest and closest-to-the-pin using vintage golf clubs. The event will also include a continental breakfast, buffet awards luncheon, complimentary drinks and a tournament gift bag. The cost to play in the tournament is $250 per player.
Space is still available for golfers, and sponsorship opportunities are also open. The main sponsors of the event are the Lee Ann Wilkinson Group/Berkshire Hathaway and the Ocean Atlantic Companies. For more information or to sign-up a team, go to historilewes.org/events or call the Lewes Historical Society at (302) 645-7670.