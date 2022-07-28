The hardwood always presents its share of challenges.
It certainly did for Le’Anya Garrison.
The standout Indian River High School girls’ basketball guard did everything she could to champion those challenges and stubbornly will her constantly shorthanded team toward success and the playoffs.
Garrison did everything she could, including running the floor, driving the lane, hitting three-pointers and playing tough in-your-face defense.
She was the heart and soul and guts of IR girls’ hoops each season. She asked no quarter, she gave no quarter, nor did she ever quit.
“Playing basketball, there were always challenges because you never know who you’re playing against without first physically seeing and feeling it,” said the IR shooting guard and 2022 graduate. “Then there were the fun moments in basketball when everybody was on the same page and was just on fire, not just one person. They also occurred whenever we could go into the locker room and have a little [halftime] breather, instead of getting lectured on how much better we can play.”
The Indians and Garrison received frequent mid-game messages, while the “fun messages” arrived few and far between.
The program has been fraught with shortages of student-athletes. As a result, the Green & Gold struggled in Garrison’s four otherwise illustrious seasons. Indian River went 10-10 when Garrison was a freshman and sub-.500 in each campaign since. They made the DIAA postseason in 2021 and beat Milford before bowing to Mt. Pleasant in the postseason.
“My best memories from being on the Indian River hardwood would’ve been all the effort I put in, no matter if we won or lost,” said Garrison, the daughter of Tynessa Garrison and Linwood Nocks. “In particular, I enjoy looking back on my great games where I scored 20 or more points.
“My key to being successful in basketball was not only working outside of practices, but also during practices striving even harder,” added Garrison, a resident of Frankford who was born in Christiana. “Even my parents have been a part of my success, because they put me in programs at a young age where I learned the basics, and I just built my game from that type of foundation.”
Garrison proudly boasts that she was the beneficiary of two very different and successful mentors at IRHS.
“Coach Pat McCrea was a different type of coach — a sweet ole’ nurturing coach who also put us to work,” Garrison said of the bench boss who passed away in December 2020 after suffering from complications from an illness. “But Coach [Roger] Clay — that man is insane!” she said of Clay’s extremely emotive and motivational approach. “He taught me so much in my last two seasons that it’s crazy. I felt like he studied me, because he knew me like the back of his hand.
“One thing he taught me was that I needed confidence,” Garrison said. “Once I gained confidence, I started playing to my ability and was able to score over 20 points a game. And I know in the back of his mind, he’s like, ‘Why doesn’t she play like that every game?’ But, honestly, I try to think of an answer for that question, but it’s blank.”
Clay said he was impressed by Garrison’s leadership skills.
“Le’Anya was a quiet leader,” he said of Garrison, who went undefeated as a sixth-grade soccer goalkeeper at Selbyville Middle School. “She is a player who exemplified calmness while in the storm. She epitomizes resiliency. Her entire high school basketball [career] was filled with a lot of changes. Those changes came at her in all directions. Each year brought a new one for her. However, one thing stayed constant with Le’Anya as I watched her grow — that was her dedication and willingness to come out and compete night in and night out. That is all that any coach can ask for, and ‘L’ helped provide that player consistency that I needed when I took over the program,” which he did in the 2020-2021 season.
Truth be told, Clay said he just wished that he was able to have more time in his young coaching career to help Garrison grow.
“Le’Anya made the transition for me from coaching boys’ to girls’ basketball almost seamless for me,” he added of his shift from coaching boys’ boys’ junior varsity hoops to varsity with the girls. “I am really looking forward to hearing about the great things that she is going to bring back to the community as she now steps out on this journey called life.”
Garrison culminated her high-school hoops career by scoring three points for the winning Gold side (102-91) on March 19 in the annual Blue-Gold All-Star game, following a two-year stretch at Indian River where she posted more than 200 points. She will be a freshman at the University of Delaware in Wilmington this fall.
“I want to experience college life away from home,” said the 2022 Honorable Mention All Henlopen Conference honoree of the move to an in-state school a couple hours away from home. “And I will also be close,” to family and friends, she added.