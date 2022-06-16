The 36th Annual Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, involving more than 500 law enforcement officers, including multiple legs spanning the state, will be held between Wednesday, June 22, and Friday, June 24.
This year’s Torch Run will be a three-day event. On Wednesday, June 22, upstate, at 9 a.m., it will begin at New Castle County Police Department and travel to the Wilmington Police Department, where there will be a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. The torch will then travel to Delaware State Police Troop 6.
Downstate, around 3:30 p.m., it will begin at Fenwick Island and travel to the Rehoboth Beach bandstand for a 20-minute ceremony at 7 p.m. Immediately following the ceremony, the torch will depart for a one-mile run to Grove Park in Lewes.
On Thursday, June 23, downstate, the torch will start in two locations. At 6 a.m., one leg of the Torch Run will depart from the Delmar Police Department. At 6:50 a.m., a second leg will start at Georgetown’s The Circle, and the two legs will unite in Harrington and then run to the Dover ceremony, to be held on the Legislative Mall, at 1:30 p.m.
Upstate, the Torch will depart from the Lowe’s in Middletown at 9:15 a.m., also arriving for the ceremony in Dover. All law-enforcement officers, Special Olympics Delaware athletes and legislators are being invited to attend.
The event continues on Friday, June 24, when the torch will leave the Newark Shopping Center at 4 p.m., and will culminates with a final leg into the University of Delaware football stadium for the official opening of the 2022 Summer Games ceremony at 4:30 p.m., where the Flame of Hope will be delivered.
In its history, Delaware Law Enforcement for Special Olympics has raised more than $9.25 million to support Special Olympics Delaware’s year-round program of sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and/or cognitive delays.
More than 5,000 volunteers make this program possible for the more than 4,200 athletes who compete in Special Olympics Delaware. The organization is designed to build sports skills, confidence, strength, motivation and self-esteem — not just for the athletes, but for everyone involved.
Information about the event and maps of the run can be found online at http://www.sode.org/fundraisers/law-enforcement-torch-run.