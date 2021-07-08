The sport of lacrosse has really taken off in popularity of the past several years, across the Delmarva area, and local players will have a chance to work on their skills at upcoming events hosted by Indian River High School boys’ lacrosse coach Dave Spencer and his staff, with several Sharpshooter lacrosse camps.
The first of the three-day camps that will take place on the IRHS boys’ lacrosse practice field is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. That camp will be a shooting camp. A second shooting camp is slated for Tuesday, July 27-29, and will also be from 9 to 11 a.m. There will be two position camps offered as well, with those starting Tuesday, July 20, and Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 9 to 11 a.m. The cost of each week of camp is $120.
“Sharpshooter lacrosse camps offer the ideal teachings to help any player to get better, regardless of age or experience,” Spencer said. “With a concentration on technique, players will acquire the knowledge to take their game to the next level.”
The shooting camps are instructional and designed to offer players the opportunity to improve their shooting skill in the game of lacrosse. The goal is to create an enjoyable environment in which the campers progress in their skill and knowledge to become more efficient shooters.
Spencer and his staff will utilize drills to help campers better understand proper shooting technique, including shooting on the run, shooting standing still, shooting in close, shooting from farther out and one-on-one shooting against a goalie. Players will also have the opportunity to have their shots clocked with a radar gun. It is a non-contact camp, but players will be required to wear their helmets and gloves for safety.
The position camps are designed to offer players the opportunity to improve their position play in the game of lacrosse. The drills that the campers will do in the position camp will revolve mostly around 1-vs.-1 matchups and will include dodging and defending from behind the goal, dodging and defending from the left and right wings, and dodging and defending from up top at the restraining line. Again, this is a contact camp, and all players are required to wear all of their protective gear, including a mouth guard.
The Sharpshooter camp will also be featuring something new this year, with individual workout sessions. The individual sessions are on an appointment-only schedule. The sessions will be individually created to help the player develop the skills that he feels he needs to work on to improve and strength his game (i.e., shooting, footwork, dodging, etc.). The cost for the individual camp sessions is $60 per hour.
For more information on the camps or individual sessions, check out the Sharpshooter website at www.sharpshooter.com.