Coffey signs to play at Arcadia University

Kyle Coffey signs his letter of intent to play for Arcadia University.

Kyle Coffey

Sport: Baseball

Family: Nicole Peterdozzi and Jim Coffey

College choice: Arcadia University, a private university in Glenside, Pa. The university enrolls approximately 4,000 undergraduate, master’s degree and doctorate students. The 76-acre campus features Grey Towers Castle, a national historic landmark. It was founded as Beaver College and changed its name to the current name of Arcadia in July 2001. The Knights are a member of the Middle Atlantic Conference—Commonwealth Conference with 27 sports programs, and are a NCAA Division III affiliate.

Why Arcadia?: For baseball.

Major: Business

Favorite memory at Indian River: The baseball team winning the Henlopen Athletic Conference championship this season.

