The Kim & Evans Family Foundation will host their second annual golf outing fundraising event on Monday, April 18, at the Peninsula Golf & Country Club in Millsboro. Proceeds from the event will support the foundation’s initiatives: provide much-needed items, footwear and food to local in-need families, and provide necessary supplies to local veterans.
The event’s theme is a “Superhero Golf Outing” and participants can enjoy 18 holes of golf, snacks and opportunities to win prizes.
In addition, the foundation is partnering with Sussex Academy’s Elementary School, and portions of proceeds will benefit their water-safety program and their Nature Explore Classroom expansion project.
For participation information, registration or to become a sponsor, visit www.kimandevansff.org.
The Kim & Evans Family Foundation was established in 2017 to better the lives of disadvantaged people and animals in Sussex County and beyond. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.kimandevansff.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.