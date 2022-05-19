Career milestones — whether personal or team-oriented — are only possible because of hard work and dedication on a daily basis and throughout the season. The same can be said when it comes to coaching milestones. Countless hours of practice, preparation, and certainly having your share of talented players, help to attain those achievements as well.
Indian River High School girls’ soccer coach Steve Kilby knows this well and is quick to point out that his success as a coach would not be possible without a strong group of surrounding support and those talented, dedicated players.
Kilby was able to notch career win No. 200 on Tuesday, May 17, as the leader of the IR girls’ program, thanks to a 7-0 shutout of host Laurel. The win puts his record at IR at 200-55-1 overall.
“We — as a program — have been fortunate to have the player base we have had over past several years in order for the program reach this 200-win platform in my tenure as coach,” Kilby said after the win.
As for the game, the Indians struggled to find their footing out of the gate, with only Hannah Bird finding the back of the net in the first half. Madison Tipton was credited with the goal.
However, in the second half, thanks to some adjustments at the intermission, the Indians came storming out to the tune of six goals over the final 40 minutes, to put the Bulldogs away. The win clinched another perfect run through the Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division for the Indians.
“The team struggled in the first half connecting passes and playing with their usual competence,” Kilby assessed of the slow start in the first. “The second half saw them regain their composure and start knocking the ball around. Maddie Neal did a nice job coming in, moving the ball, and was rewarded with a goal. Hannah Bird, Bella Scurci and Sophie Scurci started to play off each other in the second half, which allowed us to regain our form.”
Bella Scurci scored the first of her two goals on the night with an assist from Hannah Bird in the 49th minute. Neal followed with her score from Carly Topper in the 52nd minute. Hannah Bird added a second goal of her own less than two minutes later.
From there it was Sophie Scurci notching a pair of goals — one unassisted, with the other thanks to Kendall Cathell, while Bella Scurci rounded out the high-scoring second half with her second of the game, also from Cathell.
The Indians held a decided advantage in shots for the game at 22-4, and also picked up 11 corner-kick chances. Sophomore Alex Davidison needed to make just two saves to earn the clean-sheet win.
Normally, the Indians would be getting ready for the HAC Conference Championship game, but due to conflicts with the DIAA State Championship tournament, a date for the game was not able to happen. It would have been yet another rematch of many other HAC title games pitting the Indians against the Riders from Caesar Rodney. IR defeated the Riders, 2-1, in last year’s championship.
The Indians will now await their seed for the upcoming DIAA Division II State Championship tournament. That was expected to be announced on Wednesday, May 18, after Coastal Point press time.