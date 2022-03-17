It happens twice each calendar year — once in the fall during the boys’ soccer season, and again in springtime when the girls take to the pitch.
Known throughout lower Sussex County as “the Kilby Bowl,” this matchup’s catchy moniker signifies a game in which head coach Steve Kilby’s Indian River High soccer team competes against Cape Henlopen’s squad, which is coached by Kilby’s son Patrick. The games, which are always highly competitive, feature two of the Henlopen Conference’s and area’s best soccer teams and best coaches.
This year’s girls’ Kilby Bowl will also serve as the season-opener for both. Cape Henlopen’s Champions Stadium in Lewes will be the venue for a 6:30 p.m. opening kickoff this Monday, March 21.
“This game will be different,” IR’s Steve Kilby said, because “neither team has played a real contest under true conditions. The catch for me is that my granddaughter” — Vikings’ sophomore midfielder Sara Kilby — “will be playing against me. So [our team] will be competing against two people whom I love.”
Patrick Kilby admitted he was “excited to play Indian River, as always. My daughter will be playing in this season’s matchup,” he said. “She is excited to play against her grandfather.”
The IR girls have won three of four over Patrick Kilby’s Vikings, including 4-1 last April after capturing all six meetings against his Golden Knights teams.
During the boys’ season, Indian River bested Cape last October, 2-0, in Dagsboro, their fifth triumph of the eight games played since Patrick left Sussex Central High School in 2015 to become Cape’s head soccer coach. The Green & Gold won all seven games against Patrick’s Kilby’s Golden Knights squads.
But the final verdicts are a distant second when one seeks the true meaning of the Kilby Bowl. Its two namesakes form a close, mutually respectful relationship based on enabling young students and soccer players to learn and grow, both in the classroom and on the soccer pitch.
Both of them highly anticipate coaching against the other.
“It is always a moment of pride,” said Steve Kilby. “Patrick has accomplished so much with his coaching career. His teams are always organized and play with a purpose.”
The younger Kilby understands the significance of coaching against his father, and his mentor.
“What makes it even more special is that both programs are loaded with talent year in and year out,” said Patrick Kilby. “It makes for a very competitive match. Not only that, my daughter Sara will most likely be playing against my dad. So that adds another layer to the family soccer dynamic.”
Both father and son covet each Kilby Bowl as a benchmark of their careers, as well as a measuring stick of the progress and growth of their student-athletes.
“Whenever we play, it is a bit of a big deal in the communities, which is nice,” said Steve Kilby. “It gives everyone something to talk about.”
Patrick Kilby said he feels very fortunate whenever he coaches against his father.
“As a coach, you always want your players and teams to find success [as part of] the tutelage that you provide them,” he noted. “I never really thought about the measuring stick of success until I had to coach against my dad, who in turn had taught me the game.”