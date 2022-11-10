Kai Kelley probably has nightmares about that kind of shot.
Everything appears normal and safe… and then it isn’t. The ball is right on top of the keeper, and the ensuing seconds seem like hours.
Kelley’s nightmare became reality last Tuesday, Nov. 1, in a Henlopen Conference Southern Division showdown at Indian River High School stadium.
With the Indians desperately hanging onto a 1-0 lead late in the second half, Laurel took control of the pace of the match. They repeatedly worked the ball upfield, in hopes of creating a high-percentage shot that would result in a goal or a rebound.
With just under five minutes remaining, the ball was distributed to Laurel sophomore forward Jose Zalaya Mejia, who was just to the left of the box and 18 yards away from the goal. With four nearby Indian River defenders about to converge on him, Mejia immediately drilled the ball goalward. The orb appeared to gain height and speed as it neared the 5-foot-7 Kelley.
The goalkeeper, who earlier this season set a new school record with eight straight shutouts, made two miraculous saves. After Kelley’s first save, the ball spun backward toward the net and kissed off the crossbar. Kelley spun around and slapped the ball off the line toward Bulldogs senior forward Edward Mazariegos-Deleon, who had raced toward the goal, and shot the ball into Kelley’s gloves.
Videotape of the play that was part of the Delaware Sports Network broadcast was sent to ESPN. It was displayed as the fourth-best of Sportscenter’s Top 10 plays of the night, the second time this season, or ever, that an Indian River boys’ soccer highlight made it to a broadcast by “the worldwide leader in sports.”
“When [Mejia] shot the ball, I wasn’t ready,” admitted Kelley. “I think it gained height and speed, but it came off so fast that I just worried about making the first save. I watched the ball come at me, and it hit my hands, then popped straight up in the air. Even though I thought it might’ve gone in, I’ve been trained to never give up until I hear the whistle. So I immediately turned myself around and had to make the second save while spinning backwards.
“I didn’t feel my foot getting stuck [in the goal mesh], and then I had to make the last point-blank save,” he added. Mazariegos-Deleon “was right in front of me, ready to stick the ball in the back of the net. I dove straight at him and the ball. He kicked it directly into my gloves before it flew to the side of the goal.”
The ball came very close to completely crossing the plan above the actual goal line.
“I wasn’t sure how close the ball came, because I wasn’t really focused on if the ball was in or not,” Kelley insisted. “I just wanted to clear the ball from the goal. And my defense had to come and remove my foot from the back netting.
“I’ve never made that type of save before,” Kelley added. “I’ve almost made similar stops in indoor soccer, which is a much faster game, and you always have to be ready for fast shots and deflections when you play the indoor game.”
“It was another great save happening at a crucial point in the game,” said senior defender Evan Peterson.
“It was a great save,” added senior forward Jordan Illian. “But it probably wasn’t his best save. I thought the kick-save he made at Caesar Rodney was a better stop,” Illian added of Kelley’s save late in the second half of the team’s 1-0 sudden-death overtime win on Sept. 27.