With all the postponements and cancelations of activities throughout the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become difficult for charity events to maintain their fundraising efforts without the live events.
The Justin’s Beach House 5K run and 2-mile walk is another of those events that organizers have been forced to postpone their actual race this weekend. But they are trying to put a little bit of a different spin on the event — by hosting a virtual race.
The regular in-person event has been tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5.
The virtual race is quite simple, really. All participants who have already signed up will get to run their 5K or walk their 2 miles anywhere, at any time during the Memorial Day weekend, May 22 to 25. They can even use a treadmill if they choose.
The race committee will mail them the official JBH Virtual Event shirt and race bib, although for those who haven’t already registered, it will be unlikely they’ll get both of those items before this weekend. But people are still able to register for the virtual race.
“The Justin’s Beach House Race, for many, is the beginning of the summer season in Bethany Beach,” said race organizer Kathy Green. “Unfortunately, with this pandemic and current restrictions, we postponed the Memorial Day weekend race, and hope to keep the race tradition going with the virtual race. This is not just a Bethany Beach event,” she emphasized. “Participants are encouraged to run or walk anywhere, anytime over the Memorial Day weekend.
“We look forward to our race every year and are so disappointed that we’re not able to have it this year,” she added. “We appreciate the ongoing support of our Bethany Beach community, our race sponsors, volunteers and participants, and we hope to be back with an actual race later this year.”
That date is tentatively set for Labor Day weekend, though that will depend on coronavirus-related restrictions being lifted by then.
The mission of the Justin W. Jennings Foundation is to support and maintain Justin’s Beach House in Bethany Beach, where families with cancer can have a place of respite and enjoy some fun family time at the beach. To learn more, visit justinjennings.org.