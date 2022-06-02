Justin’s Beach House is a place where families can stay for a beach vacation when they have either a parent or children facing serious cancer-related illnesses, including childhood cancers. Founded in the name of the late Justin Jennings, and still supported by his extended family, JBH has become an institution in Bethany, noted for its bright aquamarine paint colors and distinctive giant Adirondack chair adorn the front of the resort home on Garfield Parkway (Route 26).
The home has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, and families are provided a week of vacation or rest at JBH at no charge.
Last Saturday morning at 7:15 a.m., 475 runners and 180 2-mile walkers toed-the-line at Garfield Parkway, where race managers from Focus Multisports were ready to start them off by 7:30 a.m. sharp. Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman fired the airhorn as the runners and walkers sprinted (or trudged) away on the 68-degree breezy day.
“Justin’s Beach House has helped over 250 families facing cancer, as well as their children, over the past 15 years and is a part of our Bethany community,” Hardiman said.
Joshua Sadlock, 32, of Harrisburg, Pa., won the race in a blistering time of 15:17, which means his mile splits were on average less than five minutes each, at 4:55 per mile.
Race Director Rick Hundley said, “That is the fastest time I have ever seen in a Bethany race in my years with Focus Multisports, and I am not sure we have ever seen a sub-5-minute-miler here!” for a 5K.
Just as the racers returned to refreshments provided by local JBH supporting organizations, the Bethany Beach Patrol and newly-minted lifeguards made their way from the boardwalk to the beach for their own inaugural beach run and swim. The lifeguards strutted to the sand as they made their way through the runners and walkers at JBH — adding to the feeling of community that day.
Focus Multisports provided race medals to every participant, as well as cotton T-shirts with the distinctive lime-and-yellow JBH logo. Hundley has been race director or provided timing and athlete services to JBH for the event’s entire 15-year history as a fundraising event over Memorial Day weekend.
Bill Jennings, Justin Jennings’ brother, was on-site and congratulated each participant or racing-category award-winner who came to the Bethany bandstand. Bill Jennings described the family pride in being able to provide a vacation home for families facing a cancer diagnosis and treatment.
Justin Jennings was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in July of 1998, four weeks before he was to start his freshman year at Penn State University.
But the doctors informed Justin that school would have to be postponed until after his surgery and treatments, according to the family. It was a major disappointment for Justin, but he was not going to let it deter him from attending college. Instead, Justin could still attend Penn State, but at the Delaware County Campus, during his treatments.
“It was, to say the least, a monumental task. But Justin did it,” noted the JBH website.
Justin learned in January 2000 that the cancerous brain tumor had branched out to five tumors, and they were growing rapidly. He was told he had maybe a month to live. Penn State awarded him alumni status and presented him with a certificate-of-achievement and the Nittany Lion Award on Jan. 28, 2000.
Justin Jennings died on June 25, 2000, which was a Sunday.
The Jennings family started his Justin Jennings Foundation to bring to life Justin’s desire to help others. Justin had aspent his summers in the Bethany Beach area with his family. During his illness, they said, Justin was happy to have the beach as an escape, even if it was just for a weekend. Now, families facing cancer can continue that Bethany tradition.
To donate to the foundation, go to the website at https://justinjennings.org/.