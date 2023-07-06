The imposing lightning drew closer as it lit up the sky.
Explosive thunder boomed with numerous warnings that play might soon be halted for good.
Mother Nature became an opponent for both teams, with the dangerous organic fireworks forcing several stoppages of play.
But the Lower Sussex Little League girls’ softball Junior All Stars maintained their focus.
Nothing would keep them from winning and advancing — not their high-scoring opponents, nor the threatening weather.
Head coach Matt Kreger’s 12- to 14-year-old players stayed the course.
They rallied from deficits of 8-0 in the middle of the third inning, 11-3 in the middle of the fourth frame and 13-10 entering the bottom of the seventh last Tuesday night, June 27, in Georgetown.
LSLL captured Game 2 of the District 3 tourney against Laurel with a four-run rally in the home seventh to win the contest, 14-13, and advance.
“It was tough to stay focused on the game, but our players did just that,” said Kreger after the triumph completed a two-game sweep of Laurel for the District 3 championship. “It was the most phenomenal rally I’ve ever seen, a true team effort. Every single player did their part, from laying down sacrifice bunts to smacking sacrifice-fly balls that advanced runners and enabled us to keep scoring runs.”
As a result, LSLL advanced into the best-of-three state championship tournament this coming weekend.
Kreger complimented LSLL assistant coaches Brandon Clark and Brian Marvel for using aggressive tactics to orchestrate the amazing comeback.
“They both had the girls on fire, being aggressive and moving them into scoring positions,” Kreger said. “The players never gave up when they were down. They kept scoring every inning, except one, from the fourth through the seventh. We knew our girls would dig deep coming down the stretch, and they did just that.”
The Lower Sussex Little League District 3 softball champs begin play for the state title in Game 1 this Saturday night, July 8, beginning at 7 p.m. in Georgetown. Game 2 will be played Sunday night, July 9, beginning at 7 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 on Monday, July 10, will decide the title starting at 7 p.m.