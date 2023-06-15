This is hardly the preseason.
The month of June at lower Sussex County beaches is not the equivalent of baseball’s batting practice or a musician’s dress rehearsal.
For the lifeguards who are assigned to protect beach and ocean patrons, June requires a lot of training, hard work and even rescues in weather that can be unpredictable at best.
“The amount of pulls, or rescues, that we usually deal with in June is as unpredictable as the beach environment itself,” said Joe Donnelly, the veteran captain of the Bethany Beach Patrol. “When the lifeguards arrive each day, they don’t know what they’re getting into until they get on the beach. Based on past experiences, we can sort of predict what we’re dealing with, and what might be coming.”
The surf is unpredictable, said Donnelly, because Mother Nature tends to have her own agenda.
“Our collection of information is advanced now, thanks to technology,” he said. “We receive surf and weather reports that warn us of any threatening climate. June can be a month where we have a lot of heavy surf, and we typically have more wind. July tends to be very hot, especially when that high pressure system sits in over the area. Sometimes the surf settles down in July, while August can go either way.”
During the week of May 26 through June 1, local lifeguards dealt with a heavy surf, which actually enhanced the effectiveness of their training and patrol-wide rescue drills.
“We tend to get pockets of days when the surf can kick up and keep us busy,” said Donnelly. “Winds blowing out of the northeast tend to generate turbulence in the form of surf that is 2 to 4 or 3 to 5 feet, as well as wind gusts of 10 to 15 miles per hour, or even 20 to 30 miles per hour.
“That can create the ‘washing machine effect,’ and beachgoers will see our lifeguards doing a lot of patrol-wide drills,” he added. “That scenario is helpful, because we’re preparing for the busier season that begins in early July.”
The month of June is “a little atypical, when you think of summer,” said Cindy Fajardo, a lieutenant with the Sea Colony Beach Patrol. “The water is pretty chilly and downright uncomfortable at times, and the weather can’t make up its mind. In addition, not all of our guards arrive at the same time, and we need to get them all at the same level very quickly. So it’s almost like cramming for a test.”
According to Fajardo, lifeguards use the month of June to process a great deal of information in a short period of time.
“With the physical training and the amount of time that lifeguards spend in the classroom for emergency medical training, June requires a major commitment from our staff,” said Fajardo, whose organization utilizes 20 lifeguards. “But regardless of the conditions, we make it work and we’re always happy to be back on the beach, protecting our swimmers and beachgoers.”
Both the SCBP and BBP are United States Lifesaving Association advanced agencies, which requires an extensive amount of training. That includes information about how to watch the ocean and scan the water, rules enforcement, technical skills, medical training, how to enter the water during a rescue and making contact with an imperiled swimmer.
“There are specific requirements that are mandated for new hires, as well as veterans, in order to meet certain standards,” said Donnelly, whose BBP utilizes between 38 and 40 full-time lifeguards, five lieutenants and eight to 10 part-time personnel. “The lifeguards must complete a certain amount of hours of training each year. That’s what we’ve been doing the last few weeks.”