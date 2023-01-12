His mind and heart were racing.
He wanted so much to make a good impression on his new coaches and teammates.
Senior shooting guard Jamaal Jones had transferred from Sussex Tech to Indian River High School prior to the 2022-2023 school year. He wanted to be part of an outstanding academic institution and a competitive, emerging boys’ basketball initiative.
He started the Indians’ season-opener at home on Friday, Dec. 2, against Worcester Prep and immediately made his presence felt.
The 6-foot-1 talent took a teammate’s pass, pulled back and stepped into a majestic three-point attempt that arced high and true through the gymnasium air.
Moments later, the roundball cleanly swished through the mesh — nothing but net — as he helped the Green & Gold build an impressive 21-6 first-quarter advantage.
Jamaal connected on another long-distance trey, sank four of six free throws and finished with 15 points in his IRHS debut, helping lead his new team to a resounding 64-47 triumph.
He made the decision to transfer to Indian River, “and I really love it here,” said Jones, who previously played two years of varsity basketball at Sussex Tech. “It’s been fun on the court, because I’ve been keeping high-energy and have been motivating my teammates. It’s also been very [fulfilling] in the classroom here. “
Jones has been a mainstay all season, as one of several dangerous long-range Indians’ shooters. He netted 20 points in a road win over Arcadia (Va.), 15 in a triumph vs. visiting Early College, 11 more in a road win at Woodbridge and 17 in another road victory at Delmar on Jan. 10. He currently is averaging a solid 12.6 points per game.
Jones said he appreciates how fulfilling his basketball achievements have been this season at Indian River.
“The most exciting thing about playing basketball on the high school varsity level is winning games with my teammates,” said the resident of Frankford. “I’ve worked out all of last summer with Coach Mann to get where I need to be right now.”
Jamaal credits head coach Devin Mann with having a profound impact on his success on the hardwood. “Coach is the one keeping my confidence up on the court,” said Jones, who has not yet committed to attending and playing at a specific college. “He is a big reason why I’m able to just keep playing and having fun.”
The feeling is mutual, according to coach Mann.
“Jamaal is a great kid who l am grateful decided to transfer home for his senior season,” said Mann. “He is a very mild-mannered, smart, honest kid that enjoys laughing and making others laugh. He is a hard worker and a good basketball player. He shoots the ball well, and he is very unselfish.
“Coming from Tech, he was not used to winning,” added Mann. “And with the team we have this year and the things we’ve been through, we brought him on board and,” Mann said, he has helped us “learn to win. Having him in the program takes a burden off us as a staff, knowing we have extra experience, offense and shooting on the floor. I would love nothing more than to deliver him a [DIAA] playoff berth as a thank-you for his decision to trust me to coach him during his final season as a high school basketball player.”