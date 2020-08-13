It happened by chance, really. An agreement between two friends has led one of the Bethany Beach Patrol’s newest lifeguards to something that she never would have probably tried had it not been for the other’s idea.
Judy Johnston was working at a local establishment when a friend had mentioned wanting to try out to become a lifeguard.
“So, I’ve lived in Bethany over the summers practically my whole life, since my family has a house here,” Johnston said. “I’ve grown up going to the beach. I used to work at Dickey’s Frozen Custard. One of my friends was saying to me that she was going to try out, and that I should try out with her. The summer before we tried out, I was like, ‘OK, let’s do it.’ The whole year before, we would talk trying out and doing it, but her plans kind of fell through. I decided to go ahead and go through with it.”
While she may have thought about it, the now-second-year lifeguard could have never expected that it would become a reality.
“I guess I always thought about it,” admitted Johnston, this week’s featured lifeguard in our ongoing summer series. “I had aunts and uncles that also live in Bethany that said they could see me becoming a lifeguard, but I never really thought that I would do it.”
And with all the training and preparing to become a lifeguard, it has been one of the toughest things she’s had to do in her life.
But she is so glad she did it.
“One of the most rewarding things about it, for me, is the pride of being a female lifeguard in a job that is predominantly male,” she explained. “Pretty much, it is a male’s job. I take a lot of pride in that I am able to do the things that they do. And it’s rewarding to have people walking down the beach and thank you for doing what you do. It’s really great.”
She said she loves her summers in Bethany Beach, and with what she is studying in college, she may be afforded the opportunity to continue doing something she has grown to love there.
You see, Johnston is about to be a senior at the University of Texas, where she will wrap up her degree in art education. Becoming a teacher will afford her the schedule and availability to continue being a lifeguard in the summers.
“I like Texas and all, but I have family up in this area, so I will likely come back up to become a teacher,” she said. “I absolutely love it in Bethany, and I want to continue being a lifeguard as long as I am able to. This is something I definitely plan on coming back to for as long as I can.
“Being a member of the Bethany Beach Patrol has been great, with how close we all are. I’ve never been on a team or with a group of people that are so close. We have so much fun with each other, but we are all so different. If we didn’t have the beach patrol, we probably wouldn’t have even come together, with how different we all are. I’ve become friends with people I probably would have never thought about before. We all have so many different interests and personalities. I love that about our group.”
Her experiences in Texas have been pretty cool as well, as she has been able to attend one of college football’s biggest rivalry games — the Red River Shootout — every year since arriving to the campus in Austin. She has also become a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority.
“I’ve gone every year to the game in Dallas since I’ve been there,” said Johnston about attending the football games. “The games are always a lot of fun.”
Johnston hails from Potomac, Md., and graduated from Winston Churchill High School in 2017. She was a soccer player her whole life, and also was a competitive summer swimmer until her junior year of high school.
While only being a guard for two years hasn’t afforded her many stories of dramatic rescues, her first experience was certainly a memorable one.
“My first rescue I remember, because I was sitting by myself,” recalled Johnston. “My stand partner had gone to lunch. It was a day that we were expecting some surf. I remember that, right as the surf was picking up and the rip was starting to open up, I hear a guy yelling out, ‘Help me! Help me!’
“It was an instant reaction, and it just clicked. I jumped down and ran out. He was panicking out in the water. It was one of those instances where they latch on to you, but you kind of have to push them off. You have to remain calm and talk them through what needs to happen. I told him to take my peter,” she said of the red rescue device. “He was older and bigger than me, so I had to basically carry him in, since he was having a panic attack. It was really exciting to be on my own for my first rescue.”
Were there any nerves involved?
“In the moment, it happened so fast that I didn’t have time to be nervous,” she added. “We’ve been trained so much about rescuing and recognizing signs that when I heard him yell out, I instantly went out, and knew what I had to do.”