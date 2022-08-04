Gulls Way Campground near Dagsboro is sponsoring its second annual J.R. Cropper ALS Memorial Weekend benefit on Saturday, Aug. 20, including an ALS 5K Race & Walk featuring a color run, with shirts and powdered colorings for participants. The weekend also includes a concert by the Duston Showers Band on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. at the campground, on the night before the festival.
The primary charity beneficiary will be the Johns Hopkins Robert Packard Center for ALS Research, which is dedicated to research and cures for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) disease. J.R. Cropper was a Gulls Way owner and Dagsboro resident who died from ALS in February last year. Cropper was known as an outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt in the region.
ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, named for the Major League Hall of Fame baseball player who was one of the first public figures to share the disease progression. The neurological disease affects 1 in 400 people and is a motor neuron disease that causes progressive loss of voluntary muscle control, leading ultimately to paralysis. More than 60 percent of patients with ALS die within three years of diagnosis, and 90 percent will die within 10 years.
The J.R. Cropper ALS Memorial 5K Run & Walk, with its color-run feature will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Streets will be blocked around the campground and Dagsboro for the safety of all runners, and race marshals will be available to guide the runners and walkers.
There are also gift basket drawings and VFW Chicken Barbeque sales starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, which will benefit the ALS fundraising, as well as the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department. For more information, contact the Gulls Way Campground and trailer sales office at (302) 732-9629. Checks may be made payable to: Johns Hopkins Packard Center, with a memo line of Gulls Way/JR. Runners and participants should send $30 by Aug. 6 to Gulls Way: 31684 Jimmy Lane, Dagsboro, DE 19939, in order to receive a T-shirt. Participants may also e-mail kimcropper@aol.com, to J.R. Cropper’s widow, for a race registration package.
Jeb’s Fry Shack will offer burgers and hotdogs, as well as veggie burgers, on the evening of Aug. 19 from 6 to 10 p.m., with all proceeds going to the ALS fundraising campaign.
Sponsors and merchants wishing to contribute $200 or more to the ALS charity beneficiary will have their logos featured on the race T-shirts and receive other recognition. Those checks also must be received by Aug. 6 to ensure proper announcements on social media and for shirt production.
The campground site and benefit 5K location is just off Vines Creek Road near Dagsboro.