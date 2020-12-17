Indian River High School senior Anastasia Diakos has signed her letter of intent to play women’s soccer at Wilmington University.
Anastasia Diakos
Sport: Women’s soccer
Family: Parents, Tom and Karen Diakos; sisters Maria, Christian and Lia
College choice: Wilmington (Del.) University, a NCAA Division II private university with its main campus in New Castle. It was founded in 1968 as Wilmington College by educator Dr. Donald Ross.
Why Wilmington University?: I chose Wilmington University because they are well-known for their education program. I really like the coaches, and going to Wilmington is going to prepare me for life after college because of their housing. It is an independent lifestyle, and that’s what I want. Another reason I chose Wilmington is because it’s close to home and my family. I took virtual tours of a few colleges close to home, and Wilmington University was the best fit for me.
Major: Education
Favorite IR memory: My favorite memory at IR has to be scoring the tying goal against Caesar Rodney my ninth-grade year.
Extra Kicks: I want to thank my coaches for believing in my ability; my parents for being there for every game, and pushing me to be the best player I can be.