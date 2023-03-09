They are hardly strangers to the Indian River High School athletics culture.
In fact, both Chuck Ziethen and Jay Clark bring a wealth of successful IR assistant-coaching experience to their new head-coaching posts for IR girls’ lacrosse and boys’ volleyball, respectively.
Ziethen previously served as a girls’ lacrosse volunteer assistant in 2019 and 2020, when his daughter Victoria von Ziethen (IRHS Class of 2021) played for the Indians.
He’s been coaching girls’ lacrosse for more than a decade, including travel and club teams based in Severna Park, Md. After permanently moving his family to Selbyville in 2018, he joined the IR staff.
“I am really excited to serve as the head coach this year,” said Ziethen. “We have nearly 50 girls trying out this year, the largest number out in the program’s history. We continue to grow, and we receive tremendous support from our athletic director, Todd Fuhrmann, and the rest of the school’s staff.
“I am lucky to have three assistant coaches who each have a history of playing or coaching lacrosse,” added Ziethen. “Taylor Pridgeon returns as assistant coach after being on staff the last two years. Logan Ryan and Hailey Willis are first-year assistants. Hailey was an All-American at the University of Maryland, and she played for the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, as well as club and travel teams. The four of us mesh very well and share the same coaching philosophy, which is to make this a fun, learning atmosphere and a great season.”
Inside the IR gymnasium, the defending DIAA state boys’ volleyball squad will also be hearing a familiar voice and inflection.
“I have mixed emotions about being a head coach,” said Clark. “I’ve been a girls’ volleyball head coach at IR in 2013 and 2014, and chose to step back and be an assistant beginning in 2015. I have been an assistant for the IR boys’ team since their inaugural season in 2018. Being a head coach requires a different skill set and time commitment than that of an assistant coach. I’m better suited to being an assistant, but we were about to start tryouts without finding a new head coach. So I agreed to fill the slot this season while Todd continues to search for a longterm solution.”
Clark is being assisted by the team’s former head coach. Jim Barnes led the boys’ team from 2018 to 2022, but decided to curtail his involvement to focus more on the home security business that he owns, according to Clark.
The new head coach will draw on his previous experience on the Green & Gold bench.
“In my first tour as head coach, I was brand new to the area,” said Clark. “None of the players or their families knew anything about me, or my volleyball knowledge and experience, and it was difficult to gain their trust and get the girls’ commitment to playing high-level winning volleyball.”
Clark has played a major role in reversing that trend, helping the girls’ program improve from winning about 40 percent of its games to a 55-27 won-lost record and five playoff appearances since 2018. He also helped the boys’ squads win DIAA state titles in 2019 and 2022.