The Indian River High School Athletic Department has announced that it will be hosting Summer Sports Camps for local youths heading into grades 4-7 for the fall of 2022. There will be three individual weeks of camps, with each sports season receiving its own week. All of the camps will be held on the IRHS campus.
First up is the fall sports season, which will feature camps for football, field hockey and soccer. That week of camp will run from Monday, June 27, to Thursday, June 30, from 8 to 11 a.m.
The camp fee is $100 per athlete, which includes a camp T-shirt or practice jersey. The camp week’s registration passed on June 6, but IR Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann confirmed that students can still sign-up until the first day of camp, with no guarantee of receiving a shirt or jersey.
“We’ve had field hockey camps in the past, but this is our first year offering the other sports,” said Fuhrmann. “We felt like it was a great opportunity to allow our younger student-athletes a chance to get out to experience the other sports that we offer here at the high school, while learning from our coaches and players.”
The second week of camp features the winter sports and will take place Tuesday, July 5, to Friday, July 8, also from 8 to 11 a.m. The winter camp will feature boys’ and girls’ basketball, which will be held in the IRHS gymnasium. Registration for the winter camp is open through Friday, June 24. Register early to guarantee a camp T-shirts or practice jersey.
The third and final week of camp is scheduled for Monday, July 11, through Thursday, July 14, and will spotlight the spring sports, such as baseball, softball, boys’ lacrosse and girls’ lacrosse. Like the previous two weeks, camps will be run from 8 to 11 a.m., and will take place on the grounds at IRHS. Registration for the spring camp is open through Friday, July 1. Again, be sure to register early to guarantee a camp T-shirts or practice jersey.
All the camps will be instructed by the individual IRHS varsity coaches, as well as current members of the Indians’ teams serving as counselors. Visit www.indians-sports.com for details regarding what to bring to camp each day. Sign-ups can be done at www.irsd.net/departments/adult___community_education.