The true mark of a high school student-athlete is not just their success on their respected playing surface, but also how well they perform off it as well. More than 80 Indian River High School student-athletes were recognized for their efforts in the classroom this spring, receiving the Henlopen Athletic Conference All-Academic honors:

• Baseball — Jamison Bender, Austin Grise, Finn Hanley, Roman Keith and Chase Ruley;

• Golf — Thomas Gogarty, Jordan Gonzalez and Bryan Ucman;

• Boys’ lacrosse — T.J. Burke, Braden Curcio, Logan Dawson, Max Forrey, Luke Hitchens, Tristen Hood, Evan Peterson, Bryce Rickabaugh, Wyatt Snyder, Reece Stone, Harold Toomey and Luke Viers;

• Girls’ lacrosse — Kylie Harris, Lilly Jo Anthony, Julia Caggiano, Caylee Schmidt, Madison Geppi, Kendall McCabe, Olivia Turssline, Samantha Teoli and Emily Juan De Dios;

• Softball — Macy Blades, Jillian Coulbourn, Megan Daisey, Samantha Derickson, Lily Hoban, Raegan Kansak, Kathryn McHale and Jaya Shaub;

• Boys’ tennis — Matt Engel, Greg Finneran, Alan Phomsouvanh, Caleb Rogers, Chris Sichina and Nolan Vasil;

• Girls’ tennis — Yesica Benavides Lagunas, Scarlett Dunn, Emielia Welch, Isabell Wisniewski and Lexxine Zullo;

• Girls’ soccer — Riley Hurd, Addison, Jerns, Chloe Beam, Kendall Cathell, Madison Tipton, Brynn McCabe, Carly Topper, Sophia Scurci, Lilah Hanley, Hannah Bird, Hanna Bird and Ava Quetschenbach;

• Boys’ track-and-field — Alexander Arnold, Cole Brickman, Alex Butts, Cade Donnelly, Dalton Hall, Gavin Harrell, Jacob Massey, Caleb Rogers, Jonathan Stern, Evan Tietz, Clifton Toomey, Aiden Twigg and Gabriel Young;

• Girls’ track-and-field — Ashley Benavides Lagunas, Terra Berkhimer, Torrence Brickman, Brynn Crandell, Sydney Deery, Sage Delricco, Michaela McDowell, Alexis Pszczola, Grace Robinson, Isabella Scharp and Stella Yanek;

Several Indians recognized with All-Conference honors

The Indians had a strong showing of student-athletes recognized by the coaches from other teams around the Henlopen Athletic Conference, and those efforts were rewarded with All-Conference honors.

• Baseball — First Team, Ben Cordrey and Roman Keith; Second Team, Chance Hocker and Colby Willey; Honorable Mention, Frank Bunting;

• Track-and-field — First Team, Brynn Crandell and Cole Brickman; Second Team, Hayden Hall;

• Softball — First Team, Kinsley Hall, Jillian Collins and Sam Derickson; Second Team, Lily Hoban, Macy Blades, Jaya Shaub and Izzy Wade; Honorable Mention, Jillian Coulbourn.

• Girls’ soccer — First Team, Hannah Bird, Sophia Scurci, Isabella Scurci, Hanna Bird and Alexandra Davidson; Second Team, Brynn McCabe, Carley Topper, Kendall Cathell, Madison Tipton and Chloe Beam; Honorable Mention, Shailyn Carney.

• Boys’ lacrosse — First Team, Max Forrey, Reece Stone and Liam Garvey; Second Team, Blake Brittingham, Evan Peterson and T.J. Burke; Honorable Mention, Luke Hitchens.

• Girls’ lacrosse — Honorable Mention, Kylie Harris.

• Boys’ tennis — Second Team, Dane Shuart.

• Golf — Honorable Mention, Thomas Gogarty.

Next week: Coastal Point’s Mike Stern will feature IR boys’ tennis coach Neil Beahan, Henlopen Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

