What will they do for an encore?
Head coach Phil Townsend’s emerging football squad turned the proverbial corner a year ago. The suddenly-relevant Indians capitalized on the DIAA football realignment that created a third division and grouped teams together by their abilities and enrollment, which resulted in more competitive matchups.
The Indians fashioned a 6-2 record against similar-sized schools within Division 1A, District 2, nearly doubling their scoring (from 115 in seven games to 222 points in nine contests) while reaching the postseason for the first time since 2013.
The 6-5-0 Indians defeated St. Andrew’s 36-0 in the opening round of the playoffs before falling 33-0 to eventual 1A state champion Laurel.
Indian River also posted five or more wins in a season for the first time since 2013 (six), put up 30 or more points five times in the same year for the first time since 2012 (seven) and posted two shutouts in the same season for the first time since 2010 (three). In addition, the Green & Gold’s student athletes earned 13 spots on the DIAA Division 1A team.
After losing 11 talented seniors, what can this team accomplish with such an increasing number of younger players? Townsend isn’t quite sure at this point, but he is on the verge of being optimistic.
“We have a lot of holes to fill from last year, and the young guys have put in a lot of work during the off-season,” said Townsend, who enters his seventh season at the Indians’ helm. “We had anywhere from 20 to 30 guys in the weight room during the summer. The young guys tasted success last season, and it has caused them to put in work.
“We have a very tough non-district schedule,” he said of the matchups that include Stephen Decatur from Berlin, Md., 2A foe Delmar and St. Elizabeth from 1A District 1, “but it should prepare us for our district games. The goal is to make the playoffs and make another championship run.”
There are a number of talented returnees to help lead the way toward another playoff berth. Senior defensive end Ashton Stephens earned First Team All DIAA accolades after leading the team with 40 tackles and four sacks. Senior Hayden Hall was a First Team selection at defensive back after making 33 tackles and intercepting five passes. The Second Team running back also rushed for 454 yards and five TDs.
Senior running back Ja’chi Duncan adds an explosive weapon to the Indians’ backfield and kick-return game after rushing for 357 yards and tallying five TDs in 2021. Senior Donovan Roos, a Second Team All DIAA choice at defensive back who made 21 tackles and three picks, also rushed for 101 yards and two TDs.
Additional standout returnees include seniors Chance Hocker (FB/LB), Dennis Norwood (TE/LB), and Harold Toomey (OL/DL), juniors Austin Grise (OL/DL), Dylan Everett (OL/DL) and Collin King (FB/LB), and sophomore Jayvion Chandler (RB/DB).
Possible dual-quarterback system
Townsend this week sounded like he was learning toward a dual-quarterback system, as a result of a hotly-contested battle for the position. Freshman Dylan Grise and sophomore Trey Hill have both impressed the Indians’ coaching staff.
“Dylan and Trey are both preparing to start at quarterback, and we expect both to play the position during this season,” said Townsend. “They both have control of the huddle, and their teammates believe in each of them. They both played well in our first two scrimmages, and have improved each day” on the practice field.
Additional players who are sleepers and may emerge as standout performers include juniors Rashad Hopkins (WR/DB), Tyz’juan Juardo (RB/DB) and Terrell Lewis (OL/DL), sophomore Kyree Knight (RB/DB) and freshman Darnell Stokes (WR/DB).
Promising newcomers who could add much-needed depth for the Indians include senior Ben Murray (OL/DL), juniors Alex Butts (RB/DB), Nick Butts (WR/LB), Luke Pietschmann (TE/LB), Bryce Johnson (TE/DE), Caleb McCabe (LB/RB) and Axel Olguin (OL/DE), and sophomore Luke Hitchens (OL/DL).
“I believe we will have a successful season, but possibly a slow start with so many newcomers,” said Townsend. “It will be very competitive in our division, and games this year may be much closer than they were last season. Our new group of players will be tested.
“We currently have 70 kids on the roster, and 35 of them are freshmen,” he added. “With such a huge freshman class, we are so excited about the large numbers,” and what that can mean for the teaem’s success.
Townsend’s coaching staff includes offensive coordinator Joe Donnelly, interior line coaches Bob Hahn and Dave Grise, and assistants Joe Venzia, John Cordeaux, Michael Franchina, Zach Hill and newcomer Joe Wilus.
The Indians will open their 2022 season on the road on Friday, Sept. 9, with a 6 p.m. non-conference game at Stephen Decatur in Berlin, Md.