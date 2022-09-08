Two years ago, they made it to the DIAA quarterfinals.
Despite losing 3-2 to Padua Academy, it made for a wild ride.
As the Indian River High School girls’ volleyball team prepares for its 2022 season, they are preparing to make another playoff run.
“We are very optimistic, because it’s been a productive preseason and off-season for our players and coaches,” said second-year head coach Brigid Wolfgang, whose 2021 team finished with a 6-9 record. “And we are definitely excited about how the pieces are coming together.”
Wolfgang and assistant coach Jay Clark are psyched about the talent their key returnees bring to the court. Senior letter-winners Lily Hoban and Madison Geppi will bolster the offense from their outside hitter (OH) positions, while senior outside hitter Brooke Workley will provide needed depth.
In addition, senior tri-captains Camryn Ehlers (OH), Scarlett Dunn (middle hitter) and Mya MacDonald (OH) will give the Indians a solid offensive attack base and an aggressive defense that should keep rival attackers at bay. Ehlers earned First-Team All Henlopen Conference kudos, while MacDonald was an Honorable Mention all-conference honoree a year ago.
Wolfgang said she thinks the team may have an emerging talent in sophomore middle hitter Gracie Hoban — Lily’s sister — who has enhanced her game significantly since the 2021 campaign.
“Gracie has developed not only her skills, but she has added a level of intensity since last year,” said Wolfgang. “She may prove to be an offensive powerhouse this season.”
Another sophomore who could add depth to the team is right front hitter Leilani Ehlers, the younger sister of Camryn Ehlers. Wolfgang said she feels that the team’s juniors “have gelled nicely into the varsity fold.”
Junior libero/defensive specialists Jade Wilkins and Madeline Battaglia and junior setter Taylor Conaway each had a taste of varsity a year ago, and they are proving to be huge assets heading into this season, said the coach. “In addition to a high level of volleyball skills and athleticism, this team is smart and works well together. We are excited to see how that kind of synergy plays out this season.”
The Indians have a deep bench that features juniors Marissa Layton (OH), defensive specialist Claire Johnson and outside hitter Alisa Tyre, plus a pair of emerging freshmen in middle hitter Taliyah McCray and setter Serenity Phillips,
The Indians have added JV head coach Greg Hockman, which will enable Wolfgang and Clark to help varsity players develop as the season progresses.
The Indians opened their 2022 season earlier this week with a non-conference matchup at St. Georges Tech.