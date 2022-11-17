They returned to the DIAA playoffs.
The Indian River girls’ volleyball team thrilled their fans with some exceptional team and individual accomplishments during their recently-completed 2022 campaign.
They improved on their 2021 won-lost mark of 6-9 by winning 11 of their 18 matches.
The ladies practiced and played with a renewed sense of purpose.
They served notice of their improvement in their opener at St. Georges Tech on Sept. 8. Trailing two-sets-to-none, they rallied to win Sets 3, 4 and 5 for a thrilling 3-2 victory.
Then they stunned visiting top-ranked Ursuline Academy 3-1 on Sept. 17. That drew the attention of coaches of highly-ranked teams, who took notice that IR had made strides and could play on a level with many of the best girls’ volleyball programs.
Then, in a battle to the end on Oct. 20, the Indians won the Henlopen Conference Southern Division title and qualified for the DIAA postseason by capturing a hard-fought 3-2 match at Sussex Academy with a decisive 15-8 victory in the fifth and deciding set.
The Indians won on the strength of outstanding performances from a multitude of student-athletes who simply were not going to lose — particularly the senior outside hitters.
Madison Geppi recorded a game high 14 kills, Lily Hoban added 13 digs and 11 kills, and Camryn Ehlers exploded for 38 assists, 11 digs and nine service aces.
Senior libero/outside hitter Mya MacDonald added 11 digs, junior libero/defensive specialist Jada Wilkins contributed 10 digs, and senior middle hitter Scarlett Dunn chipped in with 12 kills.
“We had a clear goal going into this season, and that was to win the Henlopen South and make it into the playoffs,” said second-year head coach Brigid Wolfgang. “That made the win at Sussex Academy the most important one of the season. Of course, our wins against Ursuline and Cape Henlopen also helped to solidify a winning record and season. And walking into our post-game huddle to declare we had met that goal was a proud moment, indeed.”
After losing 3-1 to Smyrna in the conference title match Oct. 29, the No. 15-seeded Indians opened the 24-team statewide tourney by handling the visiting Padua Academy Pandas 3-1 at home on Nov. 3. The Green & Gold won the first set 25-16, the third set 25-12 and the fourth set 25-18.
The victory sent Indian River to No. 2-seeded Delmarva Christian the following evening, where they won the second and third sets, 25-17 and 25-22, to take a two-sets-to-one advantage. But the Royals rallied for a 25-22 victory to tie the match, then won it with a decisive 15-5 triumph in the fifth and deciding set.
“It was a real triumph, and very satisfying to hear so many coaches of great volleyball programs throughout the state of Delaware commenting on how the competition has spread downstate,” said Wolfgang. “With Smyrna and Delmarva Christian ranked one and two in the DIAA playoff tournament, we realized that we could hang with some of the best teams in the state. That was thrilling for us.
“I think at times it was also a bit gut-wrenching knowing we could hang with the best in the state but not continue to advance” deeper into the playoffs, Wolfgang added. “We lost in five at Delmarva Christian, and in the next round they were neck-and-neck with Saint Mark’s in another five-game series” — losing 3-2 in the semifinal showdown. “It just leaves us with that feeling that we’re so close. But there’s a lot of pride in feeling that progress in our program.”
Coach Wolfgang was especially proud of her team’s resilient nature.
“They had an ability to rise to challenges, recover from setbacks, create great teamwork and provide leadership among each other that propelled them onward,” she noted. “It’s the part of the sport I believe in the most, and that leaves the biggest impression on me. I hope that will do the same for these players as they move forward.”
Ehlers sets school career-assist mark
Senior outside hitter Camryn Ehlers finished her Indian River girls’ volleyball career as the school’s career assist leader. Unofficially, she finished with approximately 1,100 helpers.
As a sophomore in 2020, Ehlers had surpassed McKenzie Johnson’s career mark of 650 assists. Johnson, a setter who graduated from Indian River in 2018 and Salisbury University in 2022, is a teacher and girls’ volleyball coach at Selbyville Middle School.
“I am absolutely thrilled to have surpassed the [career and] 1,000-plus career-assists mark this season,” said Ehlers, the younger sister of 2020 Delaware High School Player of the Year Raychel Ehlers. Raychel Ehlers, who currently plays NCA beach volleyball at Coastal Carolina, is the IRHS career leader in kills, with 1,101. “I really could not have done it without our amazing offense.”