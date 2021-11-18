There seems to be an extra hop in everyone’s step during IR football practice these days.
And with good reason.
Earning the school’s first playoff berth since 2013 and celebrating a total of 24 All-Division 1A, District 2 honors recipients will only increase that level of elation.
Head coach Phil Townsend’s playoff-bound squad can boast of 12 First Team and 10 Second Team All-District awardees, with several earning accolades on both sides of the line of scrimmage. There is also one Honorable Mention student-athlete, and an IR Lineman of the Year celebrant.
All of these wonderful tidings combine to bolster the mood and muscle memory as the upstart Indians prepare to begin the quest of winning the Division 1A state championship.
The journey begins next Saturday, Nov. 26, with a 1 p.m. opening kickoff against the Cardinals of St. Andrew’s School. The game site was still being mulled over at Coastal Point press time mid-week. Digital tickets may be purchased by accessing the DIAA GoFan website at https://gofana.co/app/school/DIAA.
“The number of All-District awards is great,” said Townsend, who will also congratulate several of his players for earning All Division 1A, Districts 1 and 2 kudos when they are announced next week. “The kids put in a lot of work in the off-season. We had the largest weight room participation in years. The kids also participated in the off-season 7-on-7,” he added of the skill-position work. “I believe their dedication and effort allowed them to earn these awards.”
Among IR’s First Team All-Division 1A, District 2 selections are:
- Dalton Hall, FB — This senior is IR’s leading rusher, with 707 yards and a team-high 9 rushing TDs on 103 carries. He also earned Second Team kudos as a linebacker who contributed 19 tackles.
- Hayden Hall, RB & DB — Dalton Hall’s brother, a junior, is IR’s second-leading rusher, with 305 yards and 3 rushing TDs on 66 carries. He also earned First Team honors as a defensive back who contributed a team-leading 4 interceptions, 26 tackles, a fumble recovery and a sack.
- T.J. Burke, OG & DT — The 295-pound senior anchored an offensive line that opens holes for running backs and controls the ball and clock. Burke also earned First Team honors as a defensive tackle who provided a team-leading 31 tackles, a team-high 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and a fumble recovery en route to earning the District 2 Lineman of the Year citation.
- Clifton Toomey, OT — The senior lineman is culminating a brilliant career in the trenches by leading a unit that opens holes for running backs while controlling the ball and clock.
- Laron Horsey, TE — The talented senior provides timely blocking as an extension of the Indians’ offensive line while catching 6 passes for 103 yards and a TD. Laron also earned Second Team honors as a defensive end who contributed 27 tackles, a team-leading 4 sacks, 4 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
- Jack Williamson, DT — This rock of a senior defensive lineman contributed 25 tackles and one sack while leading the unit as he explosively intrudes into rival backfields. He also earned Second Team kudos as the offensive center.
- Ashton Stephens, DE — The junior backbone of IR’s defensive line contributes aggressive play, as well as 30 tackles (second-highest for IR), 2 sacks and 2 tackles for loss.
- Gavin Danieri, LB — The senior is a major player on the IR defense, contributing 25 tackles, an interception and a tackle for loss.
- Donovan Roos, DB — The talented junior is emerging as a dangerous defender while contributing 18 tackles and an interception.
- Tristen Hood, P — The senior joined the team as a first-year punter and placekicker. He has punted 16 times for 472 yards, an average of 29.5 yards per kick. He also earned Second Team honors as a placekicker who has contributed 18 points by connecting on 15 of 17 extra-point attempts and hitting one of his two field goal tries.
Among Indians named to the Second Team for All-Division 1A, District 2 are:
- Austin Grise, G — The sophomore is playing a strong supporting role for an offensive line that opens holes for running backs and controls the ball and clock.
- Chance Hocker, TE & LB — This outstanding junior provides outstanding blocking as an extension of the IR offensive front, as well as two catches for 35 yards and a TD. He also earned Second Team kudos as a hard-hitting linebacker who contributed 24 tackles and an interception.
- Josh Townsend, WR — The talented senior leads the team in receiving yards with 121, and a TD among his six receptions, which ties him for the team lead.
- Lee Richardson, DB — The senior provided 13 tackles and an interception as a reliable member of the IR defensive backfield.
- Ja’chi Duncan, kick/punt return — This ultra-explosive junior talent is a dangerous kick-returner who provides outstanding field position for the IR offense. His season highlights include a 44-yard return in the victory over Odessa, and four returns for 56 yards in the triumph over Seaford.
Honorable Mention All-Division 1A, District 2 selections include:
- Ryan Sheerer, QB — The senior signal-caller replaced an injured teammate and led IR to a Week 4 victory over Seaford. He has emerged as a leader who provides a steadying influence for the IR offense. He has contributed 309 passing yards and 2 TD tosses while compiling a59.4 competition percentage, connecting on 19 of his 32 throws.